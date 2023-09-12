In what has become an outside church service for people and their pets will continue on Sunday at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm in Free Soil. The 28th annual Blessing of the Animals will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Nancy Supran, owner of the children’s farm, said the blessing of the animals started in 1995 at her farm in Free Soil.
A lot of churches used to celebrate the feast of St. Francis, according to Supran.
“The feast of St. Francis is celebrated on Oct. 4,” Supran said, “In October it rains too much and up here it is hunting season — which is a little dangerous. So we started it on the third Sunday in September — the weather is a little nicer.”
Supran said she started holding the service at the children’s farm because there was a church service for it around the area that provided it.
“We have the facilities here to offer the service,” she said. “I did it the first year and it turned out wonderful and we have continued to do it ever since.”
Supran said the best part for her is going to church and bringing her pet with her.
“I think the event is just thanking God for all creation. Seeing people one-by-one having their animals blessed individually by the Rev. John Brown or the Rev. John Hansen. That is what is special about this service the animals,” she said.
She looks forward to the interaction of the animals, their owners and the two priests.
“This is not just a mass blessing.”
The service is free and will be held rain or shine. Gates open at 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:30.
Over the years the blessing has added to its family friendly atmosphere by including farm games like a bale toss, seed spitting contest, egg toss, chicken calling, pet talent and dog talent contests. New this year is a men’s beard and mustache contest and ladies bonnet contest. Of course there are the favorites; like a pet owner look-alike contest, for every pet there is a costume contest of some sort.
There will be 24 games in all, according to Supran.
There will also be a benefit silent auction following the service. For more information about the event please see https://circlerockingsfarm.org/
“Pets make you smile, what can I say,” Supran said. “Everybody at some point has had a pet or knew of a pet that they really enjoyed, or connected with.”
Supran said the blessing will always take place at her Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm.
“I built the farm because of the Blessing of the Animals, it grew from there,” she said. “God put me here for a reason and this is my simple way of giving back to him.”