The language of a petition seeking the recall of Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer was accepted by the Mason County Election Commission on Wednesday.
Of the election commission members, Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz voted to approve the petition’s language, while Deputy County Clerk Lori Holmes — standing in for County Clerk Cheryl Kelly — voted not to accept it.
Spencer has 10 days to appeal the decision in 51st Circuit Court. If she doesn’t appeal, or her appeal is not successful, Scottville resident and former city commissioner Eric Thue, who filed the recall petition, will be able to gather signatures to get the recall on the ballot for November.
In the petition, Thue accuses Spencer of “violating procedures defined by the city charter that allow for public comment before general business,” referring to a change in the number of public comment periods at Scottville City Commission. The change was enacted in 2021, when Spencer was mayor, and continued through March 2023. Thue also accused Spencer of “silencing” the public by not allowing for public comment until after the meeting’s business was conducted.
Prior to the change in 2021, the Scottville City Commission had one public comment period at the start of each meeting, and one near the end.
The change was reversed in March of this year, after Spencer was re-appointed — first as commissioner at-large, then as mayor — following her loss in the November 2022 general election. However, the first public comment period is now reserved for agenda items only, which Thue argued was also a violation.
During Wednesday’s hearing on the matter at the Mason County Courthouse, Spencer’s lawyer Carlos Alvarado took issue with the language of the petition on several fronts.
Alvarado — who previously served as Scottville’s attorney — argued that Thue’s recall attempt rehashes events from a previous term, and that the mayoral position in Scottville is a “figurehead” role that presides over the commission and has no additional authority.
“They’re (attempting to) recall Ms. Spencer from her position as commissioner and mayor,” Alvarado said, emphasizing that mayors are appointed by the commission and not by the electorate. “Legally, the mayor … is not subject to recall.”
Nellis noted that those appointed to the position of mayor still must be representatives of the city prior to appointment.
Alvarado also asserted that Spencer did not make the decision to cut the first public comment period personally. Rather, he said, the issue was put to a vote by the city commission.
The Daily News reported in April 2021 that Spencer told Ludington resident Tom Rotta that she, as mayor, had implemented the change. That was during the April 5, 2021 meeting. However, the commission later unanimously approved the new format as part of its consent agenda on April 16, 2021.
Alvarado attempted to assert that the language of the petition constitutes opinion and not fact, and that there isn’t enough information for voters to understand the allegations.
Nellis said it seemed pretty straightforward.
“You make some valid arguments and they’re good defenses,” Nellis told Alvarado, “but at the end of the day the only question is, is this factual and is it clear? … It’s just a very simple question.”
Nellis also stressed that the election commission’s role is limited, and that it only serves to determine whether language is clear enough for voters to make a decision, and for targeted officials to defend themselves.
“Our focus, and what we’re required to do, is so incredibly narrow,” Nellis said. “The arguments you’re making might be appropriate for the Circuit Court, but this is the election commission. … We don’t have the ability to do anything other than analyze whether the language is clear and factual — past that, our hands are tied.”
Nellis later added that, in his opinion, the petition is phrased in such a way that Spencer could defend herself against it.
“I think Ms. Spencer can look at this and say, this wasn’t my fault, and then the voters can decide what the answer should be,” he said.
Thue stated after the meeting that he’s optimistic about the next steps.
“Justice has been served and hopefully the voters will get to be able to make the decision,” Thue said.
Spencer and Alvarado declined to comment to the Daily News.
The petition is Thue’s second attempt to start the process of recalling Spencer. In June, the election commission voted 2-1 to not accept a previous petition that accused Spencer of “willfully violating the Scottville city charter … by accepting an unlawful appointment to fill a vacancy.” The previous petition also outlined alleged violations of city meeting procedures.