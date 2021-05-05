Ludington’s planning commission heard reports from three housing developments that will add 31 units of housing to the city at its meeting Wednesday, May 5.
Each of the developments had their site plans reviewed and unanimously approved at meetings in March and April.
Tonight’s discussion was an opportunity for commissioners to have input before construction begins.
Twenty more units are coming to the Washington Woods planned unit development at Washington Avenue and Bryant Road, which was first approved in 2006.
The units will consist of duplexes and single-family homes built behind the homes there now, according to the site plan review. Blue Heron Drive will extend around all of the homes and form a complete circuit.
Developer Ben Korendyke said the lots will sell at $25,000 for a duplex and $50,000 for a single-family home.
These new homes mark the second of three phases of construction. According to the site plan, phase three involves a cul-de-sac of about 20 more homes to the west.
Each phase will come with a new homeowner’s association for the homes built in that phase.
A development of five three-story townhouses, called “The Whitney,” was approved for 302 S. James St., currently occupied by an abandoned gas station.
Each of the units will have three bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, a two-car garage, private backyard and a large rooftop deck, according to promotional material.
Three two-unit townhouses have been approved for 411 S. Rath Ave., across from Harbor View Marina.
Developers Todd and Julie Schrader will occupy the first townhouse to be constructed. The townhouses will be tied to a homeowner’s association, according to the site plan review.