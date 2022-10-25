Local 4-Hers grab your spatulas, baking sheets and mixers as the Michigan State University Extension is preparing for a cooking workshop called 4-H in the Kitchen, according to Mason/Lake County 4-H Program Coordinator Aaron Myers.
“Lake and Mason County 4-H will be collaborating to bring the youth of our two counties 4-H in the Kitchen: Whodunit Edition,” he said. “Working out of the Mystery Writers of America Cookbook, participants are going to learn the step by step procedures for crafting a pair of delicious dishes inspired by some of the most noted mystery writers of the last 30 years, Margaret Maron and Joelle Charbonneau.”
Myers said the theme for the cooking workshop is Mystery Novels.
Myers said 4-H in the Kitchen is a workshop devoted to helping kids gain an appreciation for cooking by tying the activity to mediums and topics that are relevant to kids. To get kids interested in cooking, they make recipes inspired by a number of topics such as video games, pop culture and more.
“We help kids explore the history and some of the science involved in cooking along with trying to tie the activity to something relevant to what kids are interested in,” he said. “Often we will select recipes that are inspired by things like MindCraft or ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Lord of the Ring’ or by some sort of pop culture medium that kids are interested in. This gets kids excited because they are taking part in something they are passionate about while teaching them a practical skill set.”
There will be two sessions in Mason County as well as two sessions in Lake County. Those will take place during the month of November.
The two sessions in Mason County will be held at Mason County Reformed Church at 45 S. Amber Road in Scottville. Those sessions will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, and Thursday, Nov. 10. The Lake County session will be held at Baldwin Congregational Church at 870 Beech St. in Baldwin. Those will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, and Monday, Nov. 14. All sessions are free of charge.
The workshop is for kids between the age of five to 19 years old. Myers said participants between the ages of five and nine years old must be accompanied by an adult to help them in the kitchen. The program can either be attended in person or virtually.
The sheriffs departments from both counties are collaborating on this project, according to Myers. Once the food is prepped and in the oven the deputies will be on site explaining what type of education it takes to go into law enforcement, how they use forensic science, which is talked about in many of the mystery novels, in their daily lives as a deputy or police officer.
“We are hoping to make cooking more accessible to youth participants,” he said. “Cooking can seem intimidating. We want to assuage some of those fears and concerns kids may have in the kitchen.”
Myers said kids can sign up prior to the event and, at the very, least contact him before attending. He would prefer contacting him before Nov. 1.
Questions regarding the program can be asked by calling 231-845-3365 or via email at myersaa1@msu.edu.