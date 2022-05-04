Ludington Charter Boat Association members along with volunteers from the community, released the 15,000 coho salmon that were in the association’s net pens Wednesday.
The Department of Natural Resources delivered the salmon, to the net or acclamation pen, on April 20 and during that time the association had a feeding schedule to care for the fish in hopes that the coho will help the fishery in the area.
Wednesday the DNR also directly released another 27,000 coho salmon, from the Platte River Hatchery, for a total of 42,000 fish released into the river.
Fisheries Technician Tara Miller took a sample of 20 fish from the net pen for length and fat content.
“When we put the fish in net pens we want to make sure that their fat levels stayed up (and) they were not hurting themselves for any reason in the net pen. We just wanted to make sure they stayed healthy,” she said.
A DNR representative said that the reason for the two fish releases, 15,000 from the net pens or acclamation pen and the 25,000 from direct release at the same time is because there is safety in numbers.
This is an annual event which has been a joint effort between the DNR and the Ludington Charter Boat Association.
The LCBA have been using the net pens for more than 20 years and in those years, it has been mostly Chinook salmon that were stocked. Since 2017 it has been coho salmon that have been stocked.