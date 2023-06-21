Ludington’s Rotary Park will be filled with nearly 100 jury-selected fine artists and their creations during the annual West Shore Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2.
The festival is returning for its 55th year, and this time around it won’t have to compete with local Fourth of July activities, which take place the following Tuesday.
Festival manager Andrew Skinner, executive director of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, said this year’s event will feature 90 artists, including both newcomers and veterans.
The art fair is overseen by LACA, and it serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the arts center, according to Skinner.
The WSAF vendor lineup features artists working in a variety of mediums, from oil, acrylic and watercolor painting to photography, mixed media and “everything in between,” Skinner said.
Organizers are continuing to employ a tactic that was a necessity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but proved to be perfect for the festival.
“If you go back to 2021, at that point the health department wouldn’t allow us to have a whole string of booths — they wanted space in between,” Skinner said. “So we did that, and the artists really enjoyed having that extra space. … Last year we continued with that layout of the park, and we’re doing that again this year.”
Rather than lining up booths one after the other, the layout will call for two open spaces between each pair of booths.
“It makes it better for the artists,” Skinner said, noting that the format grants vendors two sides to sell from, and opens up the Rotary Park walkways as well.
“Not only did the artists enjoy having that extra space, the shoppers did as well. It means a little bit less money for us in the end, but it works a little bit easier for everybody.”
The Children’s Art Buying Tent will be back again, offering kids a chance to choose and purchase a piece of art that calls to them from a host of artist-donated items, each priced at $5.
Skinner said it’s a “great program” supported by WSAF artists, who either donate a piece from their booth or prepare one ahead of time specifically for the kids to peruse while parents stay outside.
“It’s a way to encourage the next generation to be art lovers and to purchase art,” Skinner said. “The idea of keeping the parents out is so parents won’t influence children’s picks, and the kids get what they want. … and look out for what they want. It’s a great thing.”
Items will be collected for the children’s tent on Friday and Saturday, and Skinner said the best selection will be available Saturday afternoon.
In addition to the Children’s Art Buying Tent, Deb Borema will be on hand with her “merry band of helpers” to guide kids through free crafting activities, Skinner said.
John Marek will also be there, offering up his balloon animals, which always draw a big crowd, according to Skinner.
Food vendors will be stationed along Lewis Street for the hungry festival-goers. Vendors include Krave, the Ludington Optimist Club, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Norma’s Tamales & Mexican Cuisine, Cluck Bucket, the Rotary Club of Ludington, Lela’s Original Kettle Corn, Crazy Good Crapes, the Olive Branch and Paul’s Jerky.
Live music will be featured during both days of the festival, with Ron Johnson, Edgar Struble and Ken Jury, Joe Irelan, Fremont John, the LACA Ukulele Group, and Marty Ziemba performing from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday’s live music roster includes Rob’s Raiders, Third Coast Swing, Cheryl Wolfram, and the LACA String Band, performing from noon to 4 p.m.
The WSAF is a juried fine-arts fair, with vendors selected by a panel of local judges. Ribbons and $200 cash prizes will be awarded to the first-place winners in each art category on Saturday, and winners will be automatically entered into next year’s art fair, which is already being planned out.
Skinner said the festival is worth checking out for both residents and visitors who find themselves in Ludington ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
“As always, the West Shore Art Fair is a great way to support artists,” he said. “These artists are traveling across the country to come to Ludington, which is known nationally as a pretty good art community.
“There’s a lot of one-of-a-kind, original art. … It should be a great weekend.”