“It’s pretty amazing,” Young said. “One thing that has been totally different as a through hike … is I have seen the continuity of the geology.”

Previously, the local geology of each section interested her, “but I didn’t have sense of how it fits together.”

Also different, is how many improvements have been made along the trail.

“It’s been years and years since I’ve seen sections of it. Tons of trails are now off road, beautiful pieces.”

The North Country Trail was the ugly duckling of the national trail system, Young, a member of the local NCT Spirit of the Woods Chapter, said. Many miles of the North Country Trail then were on roads and not very scenic. That has changed.

“There’s now 4,800 miles of trail,” Young said.

Some 3,300 miles of NCT is off road, which is more than 2,190-mile length of the Appalachian Trail.

“(The NCT) has some really neat stuff. Some I remembered, some I didn’t,” Young said.

She called the Porcupine Mountains “so gorgeous.”

The North Country Trail shares parts of other state and national trails. With support from many agencies and NCT Association volunteers, the vision for the trail is being brought to life.

Young has done far less bushwhacking through undeveloped sections this hike than during her previous sectional hikes. The NCT Association provided electronic copies of draft maps of proposed trail sections in the Adirondacks through New York Department of Conservation managed land. The route proved more difficult to negotiate because the trail isn’t or yet approved, developed or marked with its NCT signature blue blaze.

Hiking through the Adirondacks was a highlight of the trek so far for Young, who has been a volunteer and involved with the NCT Association since 1995.

“Now I am one of the volunteers who have been around a long time.”

A route through the Adirondacks is nearly completely laid out.

“It was really exciting to think we will have a route through the Adirondacks in my life,” she said.

Young has a bit of NCT celebrity status.

“Because I have been around,” she said, “lots and lots of people know me and they are going out of the way to take care of me.”

Some who can match her hiking prowess walk with her. Others help as noted earlier. She’s been a guest at several local NCT association events/meals along the way.

“I’ve never been left stranded in the woods,” Young said.

“If someone isn’t with me, someone from the local chapter, shuttles. It’s really nice to have a helper. After I’ve hiked 15 miles, I’m pretty tired. If I had to cook my own meals and drive, that’s really tiring.”

Near-winter cold thus far has not been the biggest problem.

“The heat in North Dakota was the most difficult. One day I hiked 18 miles and it was almost 100 degrees,” Young said. “The last 3 miles, walking along irrigation canals, I dumped water over my head. That was the only way I made it.”

She’s enjoyed sampling local culture along the way, noting museums she wants to return to visit. She’s observed changes in natural habitat, too, noting regional differences such as Wisconsin’s more open and park-like woods when compared with the dense woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

She muses subtle changes in geology might be the reason for the difference. “I’ve got to do more studying on that. It really fascinates me.”

Eleven months out, Young said she feels no homesickness.

“Are you kidding? I have terminal wanderlust,” Young said.

“I’ve got a long way to go,” Young said, “and I’m not going to make 15 miles a day. … As long as I keep making progress. I’m just going to try.”

As she has all journey long, she’ll take it one step at a time.