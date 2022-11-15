Joan Young set off Dec. 1, 2021, to walk the entire 4,800 miles of the North Country Trail. With 4,049.7 miles done, and now walking back in Michigan, she is intent on completing the through-trek of the nation’s longest hiking trail. Young is the first woman to have completed sectional hikes of the entire trail. She wrote “North Country Cache,” published in 2005, about that experience.

Now in the Upper Peninsula working her way eastward, winter weather could complicate completion. She’s chosen to jump around a bit in the U.P. trying to complete sections accessed by seasonal roads not plowed once winter sets in.

Young, 74, expects to finish the through-hike sometime in mid- to late-January. That’s later than she had hoped to.

Most nights, she returns to her small self-renovated camping trailer named “Sunny.” She back-country camps when road crossings in wilderness areas or parks are too far apart to get to a road by day’s end.

With the help of friends and North Country Trail enthusiasts, she is shuttled to or from road crossings for the day’s hike. Some days she leaves her car at the take-out point and is given a ride back to where she left off the night before to begin the day’s walk. Other days, she takes off from the spot she stopped at and is given a ride back to her car or camp at day’s end.

Every few days she or a helper moves Sunny to a new spot. Many days, but not all, people hike with her. Helpers often prepare food for at night. The help eases the load.

The logistics of planning trailer moves and arranging for helpers has taken more time and effort than expected. Originally, one person was going to accompany Young for most of the year to do the shuttling, trailer moves and prepare meals. That changed just before Young was to start the hike and she has had to make arrangements as she moves along.

It’s added time to the journey.

Car trouble and the flu also caused delays.

“It’s going like any project that takes a year,” Young said Thursday during a day off of hiking due to a thunderstorm. “There are some parts that are great, and some you wish would go faster.”

Hitting the 800-miles-to-go-mark was proving elusive, too.

The North Country Trail, which began in the 1980s, stretches from the Green Mountains in Vermont in the east to Lake Sakakawea State Park in North Dakota to the west. The NCT passes through eight states, along three Great Lakes, the Erie Canal, and through the Adirondack Mountains of New York.

When Young, who first learned of the NCT in 1988, crossed into Michigan on Nov. 2, she thought she was near the 800-miles-to-go-mark. However, three newer pieces of the trail in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Park area were not on the map she had, increasing the walking distance remaining as of Thursday to 843 miles.

On Dec. 1, 2022, Young set out from the NCT Timber Creek Trailhead in Lake County near her Scottville-area home. She walked about 400 miles south through central and lower Michigan before entering Ohio and then east and northeast to Vermont eastern endpoint of the trail, completing that portion June 18 at “Maine Junction” where the NCT ends at the Appalachian Trail. That marked the halfway point with 2,440 miles walked.

After a couple days at home, she drove to North Dakota and beginning June 25 headed east to Michigan. Now Young is now headed home, one step at a time, literally.

“I’m under 1,000 miles to go. That seems really, really close,” she said, adding, “800 miles still seems like a lot.”

Michigan boasts 1,200 meandering miles of the North Country Trail.

This past weekend Young planned to skip ahead to the Marquette area to hike trail sections far out in the woods where roads aren’t drivable in winter. One section in particular, if not completed while the road is passable to get a ride back to Sunny for the night, would require winter backpack camping.

“I can do that, but I don’t really want to,” Young said.

A fallen tree blocked the road to the section she wanted to hike on a snowy Saturday morning. After a change of plans, she was dropped off elsewhere and started down a different section of trail. After her ride left, she quickly determined the selected trail wasn’t passable either. A late October, heavy, wet snowfall had toppled numerous large trees across it, too. Clambering over trees so slowed her, Young determined it would be impossible to complete the 15 miles to the next road crossing before dark.

Saturday, she wrote in her blog, https://myqualityday.blogspot.com, promising to not do stupid things on the hike, so she returned to the drop-off point and began walking the road back since her ride had left. Fortunately, a seasonal resident who heard she was in the area, passed by and gave her a ride back. No hiking miles were logged Saturday.

On average, Young hikes 14.5 miles per day, close to her 15-mile-a-day goal. The daily number changes depending on distance between road crossings, terrain, and trail and weather conditions.

“But I’m not going to make that (distance) in the U.P. There aren’t as many road crossings. I either have to back pack or stop at road crossing. And it is tougher in snow,” she said.

Young has snowshoes and is comfortable using them, but said she’s never snowshoed more than 6 miles in a day.

It probably will take five weeks to cross the U.P., she estimated.

Difficulties aside, Young said she’s pleased by this North Country Trail experience some 25 years after completing the sectional hiking.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Young said. “One thing that has been totally different as a through hike … is I have seen the continuity of the geology.”

Previously, the local geology of each section interested her, “but I didn’t have sense of how it fits together.”

Also different, is how many improvements have been made along the trail.

“It’s been years and years since I’ve seen sections of it. Tons of trails are now off road, beautiful pieces.”

The North Country Trail was the ugly duckling of the national trail system, Young, a member of the local NCT Spirit of the Woods Chapter, said. Many miles of the North Country Trail then were on roads and not very scenic. That has changed.

“There’s now 4,800 miles of trail,” Young said.

Some 3,300 miles of NCT is off road, which is more than 2,190-mile length of the Appalachian Trail.

“(The NCT) has some really neat stuff. Some I remembered, some I didn’t,” Young said.

She called the Porcupine Mountains “so gorgeous.”

The North Country Trail shares parts of other state and national trails. With support from many agencies and NCT Association volunteers, the vision for the trail is being brought to life.

Young has done far less bushwhacking through undeveloped sections this hike than during her previous sectional hikes. The NCT Association provided electronic copies of draft maps of proposed trail sections in the Adirondacks through New York Department of Conservation managed land. The route proved more difficult to negotiate because the trail isn’t or yet approved, developed or marked with its NCT signature blue blaze.

Hiking through the Adirondacks was a highlight of the trek so far for Young, who has been a volunteer and involved with the NCT Association since 1995.

“Now I am one of the volunteers who have been around a long time.”

A route through the Adirondacks is nearly completely laid out.

“It was really exciting to think we will have a route through the Adirondacks in my life,” she said.

Young has a bit of NCT celebrity status.

“Because I have been around,” she said, “lots and lots of people know me and they are going out of the way to take care of me.”

Some who can match her hiking prowess walk with her. Others help as noted earlier. She’s been a guest at several local NCT association events/meals along the way.

“I’ve never been left stranded in the woods,” Young said.

“If someone isn’t with me, someone from the local chapter, shuttles. It’s really nice to have a helper. After I’ve hiked 15 miles, I’m pretty tired. If I had to cook my own meals and drive, that’s really tiring.”

Near-winter cold thus far has not been the biggest problem.

“The heat in North Dakota was the most difficult. One day I hiked 18 miles and it was almost 100 degrees,” Young said. “The last 3 miles, walking along irrigation canals, I dumped water over my head. That was the only way I made it.”

She’s enjoyed sampling local culture along the way, noting museums she wants to return to visit. She’s observed changes in natural habitat, too, noting regional differences such as Wisconsin’s more open and park-like woods when compared with the dense woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

She muses subtle changes in geology might be the reason for the difference. “I’ve got to do more studying on that. It really fascinates me.”

Eleven months out, Young said she feels no homesickness.

“Are you kidding? I have terminal wanderlust,” Young said.

“I’ve got a long way to go,” Young said, “and I’m not going to make 15 miles a day. … As long as I keep making progress. I’m just going to try.”

As she has all journey long, she’ll take it one step at a time.

Trending Food Videos