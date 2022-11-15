Joan Young set off Dec. 1, 2021, to walk the entire 4,800 miles of the North Country Trail. With 4,049.7 miles done, and now walking back in Michigan, she is intent on completing the through-trek of the nation’s longest hiking trail. Young is the first woman to have completed sectional hikes of the entire trail. She wrote “North Country Cache,” published in 2005, about that experience.
Now in the Upper Peninsula working her way eastward, winter weather could complicate completion. She’s chosen to jump around a bit in the U.P. trying to complete sections accessed by seasonal roads not plowed once winter sets in.
Young, 74, expects to finish the through-hike sometime in mid- to late-January. That’s later than she had hoped to.
Most nights, she returns to her small self-renovated camping trailer named “Sunny.” She back-country camps when road crossings in wilderness areas or parks are too far apart to get to a road by day’s end.
With the help of friends and North Country Trail enthusiasts, she is shuttled to or from road crossings for the day’s hike. Some days she leaves her car at the take-out point and is given a ride back to where she left off the night before to begin the day’s walk. Other days, she takes off from the spot she stopped at and is given a ride back to her car or camp at day’s end.
Every few days she or a helper moves Sunny to a new spot. Many days, but not all, people hike with her. Helpers often prepare food for at night. The help eases the load.
The logistics of planning trailer moves and arranging for helpers has taken more time and effort than expected. Originally, one person was going to accompany Young for most of the year to do the shuttling, trailer moves and prepare meals. That changed just before Young was to start the hike and she has had to make arrangements as she moves along.
It’s added time to the journey.
Car trouble and the flu also caused delays.
“It’s going like any project that takes a year,” Young said Thursday during a day off of hiking due to a thunderstorm. “There are some parts that are great, and some you wish would go faster.”
Hitting the 800-miles-to-go-mark was proving elusive, too.
The North Country Trail, which began in the 1980s, stretches from the Green Mountains in Vermont in the east to Lake Sakakawea State Park in North Dakota to the west. The NCT passes through eight states, along three Great Lakes, the Erie Canal, and through the Adirondack Mountains of New York.
When Young, who first learned of the NCT in 1988, crossed into Michigan on Nov. 2, she thought she was near the 800-miles-to-go-mark. However, three newer pieces of the trail in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Park area were not on the map she had, increasing the walking distance remaining as of Thursday to 843 miles.
On Dec. 1, 2022, Young set out from the NCT Timber Creek Trailhead in Lake County near her Scottville-area home. She walked about 400 miles south through central and lower Michigan before entering Ohio and then east and northeast to Vermont eastern endpoint of the trail, completing that portion June 18 at “Maine Junction” where the NCT ends at the Appalachian Trail. That marked the halfway point with 2,440 miles walked.
After a couple days at home, she drove to North Dakota and beginning June 25 headed east to Michigan. Now Young is now headed home, one step at a time, literally.
“I’m under 1,000 miles to go. That seems really, really close,” she said, adding, “800 miles still seems like a lot.”
Michigan boasts 1,200 meandering miles of the North Country Trail.
This past weekend Young planned to skip ahead to the Marquette area to hike trail sections far out in the woods where roads aren’t drivable in winter. One section in particular, if not completed while the road is passable to get a ride back to Sunny for the night, would require winter backpack camping.
“I can do that, but I don’t really want to,” Young said.
A fallen tree blocked the road to the section she wanted to hike on a snowy Saturday morning. After a change of plans, she was dropped off elsewhere and started down a different section of trail. After her ride left, she quickly determined the selected trail wasn’t passable either. A late October, heavy, wet snowfall had toppled numerous large trees across it, too. Clambering over trees so slowed her, Young determined it would be impossible to complete the 15 miles to the next road crossing before dark.
Saturday, she wrote in her blog, https://myqualityday.blogspot.com, promising to not do stupid things on the hike, so she returned to the drop-off point and began walking the road back since her ride had left. Fortunately, a seasonal resident who heard she was in the area, passed by and gave her a ride back. No hiking miles were logged Saturday.
On average, Young hikes 14.5 miles per day, close to her 15-mile-a-day goal. The daily number changes depending on distance between road crossings, terrain, and trail and weather conditions.
“But I’m not going to make that (distance) in the U.P. There aren’t as many road crossings. I either have to back pack or stop at road crossing. And it is tougher in snow,” she said.
Young has snowshoes and is comfortable using them, but said she’s never snowshoed more than 6 miles in a day.
It probably will take five weeks to cross the U.P., she estimated.
Difficulties aside, Young said she’s pleased by this North Country Trail experience some 25 years after completing the sectional hiking.