HAMLIN TWP. — An 82-year-old Ludington man was struck and killed by an SUV in a crash in the 2600 block of Jebavy Drive Thursday afternoon, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
A release from the sheriff's office confirmed the age and town of residence for the deceased man in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SUV was confirmed in the release to be a 2016 Ford Escape, driven by a 23-year-old woman from Howell.
It was traveling northbound on Jebavy Drive when it struck the Ludington man, who was crossing the street, Undersheriff Derrek Wilson said at the scene.
“It looks like a total accident,” he said.
The collision was called in around 2:06 p.m. Traffic was blocked off at Decker and Dewey roads.
Cole stated in the release that the case remains under investigation. However, he added that preliminary findings do not suggest that speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.
Cole also stated the driver is cooperating with investigators.
Names are being withheld pending the notification of the deceased man's family.
Responding to the scene were the Michigan State Police and the Mason County Victims Services Unit and Crash Investigation Team. Ludington Fire Department responded to the scene for traffic control and was relieved by the Hamlin Township Fire Department. Life EMS also responded.