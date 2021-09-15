WEARE TWP. — A trial period of how medical responses are dispatched came to a close after a vote was taken during a regular meeting Wednesday morning of the Mason-Oceana 911 Board at the dispatch center.
The 90-day trial period involved having medical calls into Mason-Oceana 911 conferenced into Life EMS’s dispatch center in Grand Rapids. Life EMS dispatchers would set the call’s priority — from one to three, with one being the most severe.
Previously, Mason-Oceana 911 would set the priority.
Problems arose during the trial. Response times increased for medical first responders from local fire departments, emergency rooms were out of the loop on incoming patients and Life EMS had less information on the area’s geography than Mason-Oceana 911.
Jim Herrema of Life EMS and Life EMS President Mark Meijer both asked the board to grant the opportunity to improve the working relationship with Mason-Oceana 911, rather than to complete move away from the trial.
But it voted to go back to its process for dispatching for medical emergencies from before the trial, with Herrema dissenting.
Meijer said the company still wants to work on improving its dispatching for medical calls.
“We need to figure out a better way,” he said. “That’s going to be ‘job one’ for us. Going back to the old way, for us, is not the way forward for how (Life) EMS will be deployed.”
“We’re not saying that Life (EMS) can’t revisit the subject after some of these concerns are cleared up,” said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
Herrema said during the discussion to discontinue the trial period that Life EMS has improved its response time through the test.
“From what we’ve found … we’ve improved our reliability and efficiency in dispatching ambulances,” Herrema said. “We’ve demonstrated we are moving ambulances faster. We are getting them to homes faster, which is a good thing.”
Nearly half of the time, one to two minutes elapsed between a 911 call and an ambulance being dispatched this year, according to a graph in the agenda packet. According to a second graph, most ambulances have arrived on scene in between six and 14 minutes this year.
The improvement in time, Herrema said, was through Life EMS receiving an address to dispatch an ambulance, and while it is headed to the scene, the dispatcher can ascertain the emergency’s priority.
“We’ve improved our times, which is what we set out to do with this process,” he said.
Herrema sought to have the dispatching continue this way, but with input from Mason-Oceana 911 to iron out the kinks — such as notifying local emergency rooms of what’s on the way.
“In my mind, we can fix that,” he said. “We know there’s an issue. … I think we can let the ER know every time an ambulance is going out.”
Response times for medical first responders, who are dispatched from fire departments, increased, however. In 2019 and 2020, the time between the call being received by Mason-Oceana 911 and medical first responders was a little more than 2 1/2 minutes. So far in 2021, it increased to nearly 3 1/2 minutes. The time between dispatch receiving the call to medical first responders getting to a scene increased from about 12 1/2 minutes to nearly 15 minutes.
“Your times did improve to getting to the customer,” said Dale Goodrich. “But it’s still not 12 minutes. Still, the customer loses out here. The customer falls behind. … The person that we’re going to help, they’re the ones that are losing a minute, which may be (the time) between life and death.”
Herrema cautioned that the data may be skewed because of the potential for some responders going to the same residence multiple times during that time period.
“There’s so many variables that affect this,” Herrema said.
Herrema said ambulances are being sent quickly to an address even before the nature of a problem is known. However, Mason-Oceana’s Chris Ernst countered that there are many instances of the Life EMS dispatcher having 911 callers repeat location information before describing the medical emergency.
“That’s where your delay is going to be,” Ernst said. “They can’t prioritize until they get to a point where they’re asking medical problems. That’s where you see the (medical first responder) delays.”
Ernst said Mason-Oceana’s software allows for the dispatchers to quickly verify the location and then get to the medical questions.
Another issue are instances where there are landmarks within each county that are not known to Life EMS dispatchers. Hasil said the issue goes beyond the landmarks, though.
“(Mason-Oceana 911 knows) every single road and address range. We have it better than anybody,” he said. “It’s critical for us.”
Herrema said a solution is to allow for Mason-Oceana 911 to share its records with Life EMS. Hasil countered that the file was shared, but Life EMS didn’t follow up.