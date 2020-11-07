SCOTTVILLE — Ben Nelson has always enjoyed playing Carroms, he played when he was a boy and as he grew so did his passion, not only for the variety of games but for the history of the Ludington based manufacturer Carrom Company.
Nelson, in his early 20s attended college at Grand Valley State University, and his roommates, not having enough money to spend at the bars, decided to visit a local thrift shop in Grand Rapids and noticed several Carrom boards in the thrift store.
“We all remember playing Carroms as kids,” he said. “We bought the boards and set up a basketball style tournaments. We would have three games in the districts, two in the regional round and one in the quarterfinals and semifinals round.”
At that time, each roomate was all pretty evenly matched, he said.
Nelson remembers how much fun they had playing the Carroms.
“It was a blast,” he said. “The board cost us a dollar.”
Nelson said he remembers the boards were all so beautiful and that feeling has stuck with him and to this day. He has been collecting everything associated with Carrom.
Nelson has been collecting Carroms for more than 40 years and has a very extensive collection of boards that range from the late 1800s to a more modern era.
“Some of my boards are 70-90 years old now,” he said. “People will show me a board and say that the board is 50 years old, ‘Well yeah it is old, but it is brand new to me.’”
Although Nelson is passionate about Carrom he is not an antiquing-type of guy. He, however, is fortunate that he has wonderful friends, like Sally and Jerry Cole of Cole’s Antiques Villa in Scottville who always keeps Nelson informed when a Carrom item comes into their store.
Nelson mentioned several collectors like Jim Fay and Terry Hankwitz who have helped him out in finding unique items.
“I am fortunate that I have these friends more more who keep him aware of items they come across,” he said.
Nelson knows he will never find it all especially because they made so many products.
“They did not keep records, and they made so many variations on stuff,” he said. “Part of collecting is always coming across something that I have no idea of what it is.”
His collection includes hundreds of pieces of paperwork including rules, articles, awards, game pieces, games, a printers gauge, table tops, table treys and small wooden games just to name few.
Nelson sod the hardest item to find is the paperwork for Carrom products. Nelson said that not only the collecting is important to him but also the history of the local company.
Legend has it the Henry Haskell, an inventor and businessman, devised a board game named Carroms to keep young boys out of pool halls because he believed they might pick up bad habits in such places.
Nelson also loves to share his knowledge of the game with school-aged children taking time to show them how to play.
“Carrom Company has been just super to me,” he said. “They have donated boards to me to go out to schools to show the kids how to play.”
Nelson said the response from kids have been great. They just loved it, he said.
“I think people a tired of playing with their phones and this allows they a different outlet,” he said.
Nelson hopes to one day pass his collection on to a museum for the community of Ludington so others can enjoy the history of this local manufacturer that has brought so much joy to his life.
Nelson would also like to find out more about the women who knitted or crocheted the corner pockets of the games. Nelson’s relatives at one time made some of those pockets, but he would love to talk with someone, probably in their 90s now how they those were knitted of crocheted.
Nelson, in his collection, has a few of the needles used to make those corners.