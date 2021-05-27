High-schoolers from Mason County Central spent Thursday brightening up the gravestones of fallen service members at Lakeview Cemetery in anticipation of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.
The work is part of a project spearheaded by teacher Tom Richert, who plans to continue taking students to area cemeteries to clean gravestones throughout the county — and not just for fallen service-people.
“We started with veterans because some families may be elderly and don’t have the ability to come out and do this kind of thing,” Richert said. “But I’d like to do the whole county.”
The plan was to start with Lakeview Cemetery because of the number of Civil War memorials there, Richert said.
“It just turned out that it was (close to) Memorial Day weekend,” he said.
The timing was fortuitous, though. When members of Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76 learned about Richert’s plans, they were excited to offer their moral and financial support.
The American Legion had recently placed flags on the graves of veterans in preparation for Memorial Day, and they were eager to help the MCC group get started with their project.
“I asked them if they’d donate a bit to help, and they said, ‘We’ll do better than that,’ and they funded the whole thing,” Richert said.
The total costs amount to at least a few hundred dollars, he estimates. Richert said he’s grateful for the help.
Legion members Mike Pawlaczyk and Jon McNeal were on hand while the students worked, starting with the flag-marked spots along Lakeshore Drive and then spreading out to other graves as the day progressed.
“It’s great to see the younger kids get out there and do this,” said Pawalczyk, the legion historian.
McNeal added, “They’re doing a great job.”
Richert and his students used a cleaning product called D2. It’s approved by both Arlington National Cemetery and the White House, and is also safe for the environment, according to Richert.
“It’s made specifically for gravestones,” Pawlaczyk said. “(The students) clean them, scrape them with scrapers, put on some water, let that sit for 15 or 20 minutes, rinse them off, scrub them all down, and over time, as they dry and dry, they’ll get whiter and whiter.”
Richert said the product works its way into the pores of the stones and continues to clean even after it’s been washed, scrubbed and rinsed.
“The rain helps with that as well,” he said.
Cleaning gravestones has become a fulfilling personal hobby for Richert, and he wanted to share it with students.
In September 2020, he started gauging student interest in the service project.
“I thought maybe some kids would be interested and I got 20-some kids just like that,” he said.
Twenty-six students helped with Thursday’s work at Lakeview Cemetery. They’ll each receive service credit for their participation, as well as community service work that could help in a National Honor Society or scholarship application.
Freshmen Londyn Cross and Alyssa Raspotnik were two of the students who participated, and they said they were happy to do so.
“It’s for a good cause,” Cross said. “A lot of these people don’t have people to clean their graves.”
Beyond the cleaning of gravestones, Richert said there’s a more personal element to the project that he hopes to develop over time.
“I’ll do a little genealogy with them to show them how to search for their own family graves… so eventually they’ll do this on their own, with their own families,” he said.
He also plans to continue making trips to various cemeteries with students in tow.
“My goal would be to do this year after year,” Richert said. “We’re going to do other days, too, so it’s not just Ludington.”
The American Legion covered the cost of Thursday’s trip, Richert said he welcomes donations from the public to make future outings possible.
To learn more about how to make a contribution, contact Richert at trichert@mccschools.org, or call MCC High School at (231) 757-4748.