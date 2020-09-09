Students at Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern schools woke up, got ready and went to school Tuesday morning, kicking off the 2020-21 school year. For many, it was their first time at school in almost six months.
Students returned to the classroom for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and the subsequent shuttering of Michigan schools.
Kids were bused, walked or driven to their respective schools by parents, minding social distancing guidelines to the best of their ability and wearing face masks in common areas such as buses and hallways.
It was a flurry of activity, and eager kids and parents from throughout the county took their tentative first steps toward “normal.”
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL
Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News students and staff alike were happy to be back.
“You could see the smiles in (students’) eyes, maybe not on their faces (because of face masks), but they were smiling with their eyes,” he said. “I was smiling back, too.”
About 66 percent of Mason County Central’s students returned to school on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount, and the rest are learning remotely.
“The message is, ‘Together we can do this.’ We’re all responsible for ourselves, and that’s what the masks are for,” Mount said. “It’s going to be a little clunky in the beginning because we’re figuring it out as we go… but we’ll be a well-oiled machine in a couple of weeks.”
For those students learning from home, arrangements have been made. Mount said preparations for the school were months in the making regardless of the learning model used.
“We’ve distributed laptops, Chromebooks, whatever device they needed — if they needed it — last week, and those kids should be able to hit the ground running,” he said.
It will be a different year for everyone, Mount said, and making it a success will be a team effort.
“We can’t do this alone; parents will be a big part of this, too. When they leave and they get on that bus, or at the front door, make sure they’re healthy. We’ll take care of the education part, but we’ve all got to be responsible right now, and that’s key,” he said. “Be aware of where they are, and continue to be vigilant, as, frankly, Mason County has been. Our numbers have been really good in the county, despite a lot of outside access… from Memorial Day on.”
At Scottville Elementary and the Upper Elementary, students are only required to wear masks when in public areas. Most of their time, they will be in cohort systems, staying together throughout the day to limit contact.
“They’re going to stay with that group for the rest of the day. They’re going to do recess together, but not with other cohorts — we’re not going to intermingle cohorts,” Mount said. “That’s what helps keep (masks) from being needed in K-5. It’s allowable… by the governor, and that’s what we chose to do as a district.”
In the high school, students are required to wear masks at all times. Throughout the district, only students and staff members are allowed inside the buildings.
Despite the restrictions, spirits were high.
“The best part of the day was seeing students face-to-face,” Mason County Central High English Teacher Becky Gerhart said. “I realized how much I really missed seeing students.”
Gerhart said she’s looking forward to working with students to better integrate digital components such as the Chromebooks used by remote-learners, into the classroom.
As school resumes amid the pandemic, Mount said it’s important not to jump to conclusions about any potential increases in positive tests and the face-to-face instruction starting again. In working with District Health Department No. 10, he said he’s learned that factors like increased travel to and from the area during Labor Day weekend are more likely to be the cause of an increase.
Students had a half-day on Tuesday, with the additional time being reserved for professional development for teachers. Mount said this is a good way to ease students back into the routine.
Regarding the recent extension of the USDA’s free meal program, Mount said, “it’s allowed the district to make sure kids get fed… at least for the time being, and for the foreseeable future.”
He said he’s optimistic about the new year, but looking forward to a full return to normal.
“Hopefully, soon, I’ll be able to see (the students’) smiles,” Mount said.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN
Students, teachers and administration alike were excited with the first day jitters at Mason County Eastern.
“We’re ready,” said Superintendent Paul Shoup. “The nervousness is typical of the first day.”
“It’s a good nervous,” said K-12 Principal Mark Forner. “We miss the kids. We haven’t seen them in six months. We’re a tradition-laden community and there’s no better tradition than the first day of school — new shoes, smiling faces, fresh hair cuts. We love it.”
Teachers made last-second adjustments to classrooms before the kids rolled in.
“I’m actually really excited. It’s been a long time, and I’m looking forward to seeing them again,” Claire Dickenson said while preparing the music room.
There were a few changes to the inside of the building. Floor stickers encouraged social distancing. New water bottle filling stations were installed.
Drop-off looked a bit different this year, too.
Instead of parents of elementary students walking their kids inside the building and the students off the buses dispersing, teachers and administrators directed them to their new designated locations — kindergarten through fifth grade to the elementary side entrance, middle-schoolers to the cafeteria and high-schoolers to the gymnasium lobby.
Students ran up to the teachers they hadn’t seen since school was cut short last spring.
Sandy Gomez, a preschool teacher, waited on the sidewalk to see her students who didn’t finish last year with her.
“I had to be out here,” she said. “I have to see my little ones.”
Preschool normally begins only a week after the regular start, but with all the changing regulations, the West Shore Educational Service District program will begin in October, she said.
Everyone wore masks, including the parents walking their kids up to the doors before saying goodbye.
Tammy Glass, attendance secretary, greeted the elementary students and directed them to their classrooms where they ate breakfast before beginning the day.
“Normally the kids would go into the cafeteria, then the playground until first bell and... now they go straight to their classrooms,” she said.
Though the start was different, she didn’t think it would take long for the students to adjust.
Kitchen staff delivered breakfast to the high-schoolers using a cart with “Meals on the Mooove” on the side.
Freshmen Connor Baird and Paul Cavataio hung out together while waiting for school to start.
“It’s real weird because we haven’t seen our friends in a while. It’s weird vibes because of (the coronavirus),” Cavataio said.
They both wanted to attend in person, at least for the start.
“I don’t feel like sitting on a computer for hours,” Baird said.
“I wanted to test it out. I didn’t want to do online school,” Cavataio said.
The senior lockers had signs to commemorate the day, “My first day of senior year — still quarantined — Class of 2021.”
“It’s weird because there are a lot of differences than normal, like where we eat breakfast and the masks,” said Noah Oakes, a senior.
LUDINGTON AREA SCHOOLS
Ludington Area School District Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the district is excited to welcome students back for what he hopes will be a “wonderful” school year.
“While there are always minor issues that districts work through on opening day, it was a very calm start to the school year,” Kennedy said.
He said the start of a new school year is always full of excitement, positivity, optimism and hope. The start to this year has been no exception.
“It was great to see so many excited students and staff in anticipation of the year ahead. On my travels through the district Tuesday, it was evident that our caring and high-quality staff were excited to return, as were our students.”
Students at Franklin Elementary School entered the school building and reported directly to their classroom this year, according to Principal Katie Eisinger.
“It is a change from previous years,” she said. “But is made for a calm start to our day. We were so excited to have our ‘Little O’s’ back in the building.”
Foster Elementary Principal Brian Dotson said seeing students in the building was the highlight of the day.
“It was exciting to see how much they’ve grown, to hear their voices and to feel their excitement to be back,” he said. ”There are a lot of new procedures to be learned, but I am confident that we will learn those procedures quickly.”
Kennedy said preparing for the first day was a group effort.
“I commend our administration, our teachers, our support staff and all that have worked so hard in preparing for this school year. It is this preparation that has resulted in a smooth and calming start to the new school year, in times with so much uncertainty,” Kennedy said.
He said the district asks its families to be patient as the year begins.
“We will continue to persevere and work through any issues that exist in returning to school, and continue to ask families, parents and students to be patient as our staff works through transitioning back to school with all of the options that our district is providing to support our learners,” Kennedy said. “We are in this together.”