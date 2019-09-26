Fall is in the air, the leaves are changing, the weather is starting to get cooler and summer is a becoming a fading memory — it’s a sign that winter’s just a few months away, but it also means Octoberfest, Ludington’s annual craft beer, live music and German-style food celebration, is coming up this weekend to offer fun for adults and children alike.
Starting with pub crawl games on Friday and continuing through Saturday with a chili walk, live music and a craft beer festival, Octoberfest is going to offer something for everyone, according to Jen Tooman, marketing and communications director for the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
“It’s a good time. There’s going to be brats, fries and German-style food available,” Tooman said. “Weather permitting we’ll have a bounce house available for the kiddos.”
Tooman said the festival has gone through some changes since its inception.
“It was started in 2005 as an outdoor fair, similar to Friday Night Live. In 2013 it was revamped as a craft beer and music festival, and in 2017, it was revamped again to be more family friendly, with regional instead of touring bands,” she said.
The event has grown over the years, and draws about 1,000 people to downtown Ludington bars, restaurants and businesses.
“It’s an event that has been growing over the last few years. It was traditionally a music festival with a higher priced ticket, so we moved to a different format to make it more affordable, and we saw numbers grow as a result of that,” Tooman said.
In its current manifestation, Tooman said Octoberfest epitomizes the mission of the DDA.
“I think the current festival stays true to Ludington’s small-town feel, which is something we strive for at all of our events,” she said. “I love being a part of activities that bring our community together to enjoy live music, good food and camaraderie.”
More information
Tickets for Octoberfest — including tickets for individual events as well as couples options and full festival packages — can be purchased online at EventBrite, or in person at Ludington Bay Brewing Co. and The Mitten, according to Tooman.
