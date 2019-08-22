It’s going to be a musical family celebration at Shagway Arts Barn on Saturday, when the venue will host an album release party for Marry Miller and the Miller Family Band from 5 to 8 p.m.
Mary — a singer-songwriter from Cleveland who currently resides in Chicago — is the sister of Shagway Arts Barn proprietor Nancy Miller, who has owned and operated the Hamlin Township music venue and trail site since 2014 after inheriting the property form her grandfather.
Nancy said the album release party will be a reunion of sorts, as several members of the Miller family will participate in a performance at the barn.
“Mary and the whole family will be performing,” Nancy told the Daily News. “Mary will do a set by herself, then Mary and I will do a set together, and then the whole family will play, so there will be three performances.”
The Miller family concert has become something of a tradition at Shagway Arts Barn, according to Nancy, who said the crew has come together for the past two summers for a musical family celebration.
This year, the concert will coincide with a milestone — the release of Mary’s first studio album after a long history of writing and composing music and poetry.
The album is called “20 Years of More,” and the title holds a second meaning, according to Nancy.
“It’s sort of a huge deal for us because it’s the culmination of 30-some years of music,” she said. “It’s music she’s written over the last, as the album says, ‘20 years or more,’ and it’s a bit of a joke because (Mary) started writing music in 1992,” she said. “So it’s definitely ‘or more.’”
Many of the family members who will join in Saturday’s concert also contributed to the the album, which was recorded in Chicago.
“Mary’s the one who writes the songs, plays guitar and sings, my sister Judy sings backup, and then there’s by brother Don Miller who plays bass and sings backup,” she said.
Nancy sings and plays keyboards and the tambourine herself, and her son, Clayton Kitchens, plays percussion.
