For the second time in a month, Peterson Auditorium will host spellers, judges and moderators this week. Unlike February’s Community Spelling Bee, however, the Ludington High School Drama Club’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will encourage laughs and interaction from the audience.
The production opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Performances continue at the same time Friday and Saturday before the play wraps up with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
The musical comedy is a Tony-winning hit, with a Grammy-nominated song selection that premiered on Broadway in 2005.
The play follows six middle-school-aged contestants as they vie for the top spot in their county’s spelling bee.
In addition to facing competition from one another, the contestants have to deal with eccentric parents, judges and school officials, who also make appearances during the bee.
According to director Christine Plummer, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a funny and fast-paced story.
Plummer told the Daily News it’s a production she’s wanted to bring to Ludington High School for some time.
“I have always loved this show,” Plummer said. “The quirky characters are so much fun.”
Plummer said the production is “really a coming-of-age story” about the “awkwardness and angst” that comes with being a middle-schooler.
“It also addresses the pressure to succeed and the desire to please family and friends,” she said. “The adult characters are really colorful as well.”
Plummer said the show includes plenty of audience interaction, which adds something unique to each performance.
“There is an audience participation aspect to the show that is always so much fun as well as hilarious,” she said. “Each performance, four audience volunteers join the spelling bee and are asked to spell.”
Plummer called the production “one of the funniest” she’s seen, adding that audience members will “fall in love with these zany, unique and endearing spellers.”
Both actors and audience members are sure to have a great time, according to Plummer.
“It’s a fact-paced romp,” she said. “These young actors are having so much fun creating these wild and wacky characters.”
CAST AND CREW
The cast includes Will Luce, Grace Johnston, Jack Jubar, Zachary Walunas, Alliyah Ytang, Erin Rasback, Rhea Maconochie, Alex Mosher, Aiden Sly and Jose Lopez. The stage manager is Anna Garcia.
TICKETS
Tickets for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” are $3 for students and seniors, or $5 for general admission.
The production is recommended for audiences 12 and older.
Peterson Auditorium is at 508 N. Washington Ave. at the Ludington High School and O.J. DeJonge Middle School complex.