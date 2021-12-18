Riley Kelley | Daily News
People lined up at Legacy Plaza on Saturday to experience a jaunt through downtown on a fittingly festive horse-drawn carriage, driven by Tim Husted from Meadow and Breeze Farms. Husted and his daughter, Suton, picked up groups of passengers while their horses — Jackson and Samson — gingerly trotted along the city’s streets. Husted said he was hoping to drum up a bit of promotion for his farm, and also give people something to be merry and joyful about as Christmas approaches.