PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — After spending about six weeks in the Mason County Walleye Association’s rearing pond on Benedict Road, more than 200,000 walleyes were harvested and readied for transport to area lakes on Wednesday.
It was the first of at least two days of walleye collection at the pond, and the work was conducted by Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials and walleye association members. It will continue on Thursday and possibly into Friday, if necessary.
The estimated total for Wednesday was 231,419 — more than half of the 400,000 fry that were stocked in the pond in late April.
Mark Tonello, a fisheries biologist with the DNR, oversaw the collection. He and his colleagues made several passes through the pond, trailing large nets and lifting the fish into a tub to be weighed and measured before being loaded into tanks and taken to area lakes.
Then the members of the walleye association helped sort, weigh, measure and count what was pulled from the pond.
“We scoop them out, we weigh them, (count) how many there are, then we dump them into a container,” said association member Dan Englehardt.
The walleye harvest happens on an two-year schedule in most lakes. It was supposed to take place in 2020, but it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Walleye egg-take happens in early April. At that time (in 2020), at lot of things were uncertain, so our leadership decided to play it safe and not do an egg-take. And, if you don’t have any eggs, you don’t have any fish to stock,” Tonello said.
He said the DNR will try to make up for that lost time and get back on its original schedule as soon as possible, but the timeline is uncertain.
“If we can, we will. But walleye-rearing is a lot like farming — you just don’t know what you’re going to get,” Tonello said. “We literally don’t know what we’re going to get until we get in here and start lifting these nets.
“But we have a list (of lakes) and we’ll catch up. I’d guess we won’t get completely caught up this year, but I’d like to think that by next year we’ll be back on that every-other-year schedule if we get what we need.”
This year’s egg-take started in late March. The DNR took electro-fishing boats to the Muskegon River, where it stunned adult male and female walleyes. Members of the DNR’s hatchery staff were on hand to manually fertilize the eggs right then and there, according to Tonello.
“They squeeze the eggs out of the females, they fertilize with sperm from the males, right there on-site. Then they take the eggs back to the hatchery,” he said.
Those that ended up in the Mason County pond were hatched at the Wolf Lake Hatchery in Kalamazoo. At that point, the fry were ready to be stocked in the pond, which had been painstakingly tended by the walleye association. In addition to filling up the pond, the association made sure there was plenty of fertilizer to promote nutrients for plankton, which the walleyes eat.
By Wednesday, those very walleyes that had entered the pond as 1-centimeter fry had grown to about 1 1/4 inches in length, and were ready to be transported.
“They started out like a mosquito almost, or even smaller,” Englehardt marveled.
“We’ll take them to lakes today and stock them. That’ll be it. Then they’ll be out of our hands,” Tonello said. “They’ve gotta grow, and get big so people can catch them.”
The walleyes will go to lakes all over the state, but those collected on Wednesday will be used within the region — within about an hour’s distance from the pond.
The work will continue until all the walleyes are collected, and Tonello said the DNR will make sure they all find their way to a fishing spot.
“As many walleyes as come out of here, we’ll find somewhere to stock them,” he said. “That’s not a problem, especially since we didn’t stock any last year.”
New president
In addition to celebrating seeing all of its hard work pay off with the walleyes, the Mason County Walleye Association us also celebrating the retirement of its past president, founding member Carter Koles, who recently stepped down from the position after more than 30 years.