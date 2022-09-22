Part romance, part love letter to small-town life in Michigan, Ludington native Jay Stielstra’s “North Country Opera” is coming to the area for the first time on Oct. 14 during an upcoming revival of the beloved folk musical.
The production is stopping at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Friday on its northern Michigan tour, which launches in Ann Arbor on Oct. 7 and commemorates the 40th anniversary of the play.
It’s a story about a young man who leaves the rustic U.P. for the “big city,” only to find that he “misses the two loves he left behind” — the rural landscapes, and a woman he met in the north, according to the play’s synopsis.
Despite the playwright’s connection to Ludington, creatives behind the revival say there’s no evidence the play’s ever been performed in Stielstra’s hometown, where he set the longest-standing Ludington High School record with a 22-foot, 9/8-inch long jump in 1951.
Director Ron Miller told the Daily News “the closest it got to Ludington was Frankfort” during the play’s last tour in the ’90s.
Both Miller and musical director Judy Banker have history with “North Country Opera” and with Stielstra. Banker’s connection with the playwright dates back to the early ’80s, when the play first premiered at the Performance Network in Ann Arbor.
“I went to a performance of ‘North Country Opera’ … and subsequently became friends with the people involved,” Banker told the Daily News. “As the years passed, all of us would play music together … just informally like you would in an Irish pub.”
Banker is new to musical theater, so the idea to lead the show’s music — much of which comes from the band at the fictional Buckhorn Bar that serves as the play’s setting — “sounded overwhelming” when she was approached about it last summer by Dan McCarthy, one of the play’s producers.
“(McCarthy) didn’t let go of it, and in the fall or winter of that year he called me back up and said, I want to do this, I want to get Ron Miller to be the director, but I need you on board.”
Banker said the show is “coming together for everybody,” thanks to the strength of Stielstra’s music and words.
“It’s something I’ve been aware of all along. … It kinda has a life of its own, so it’s been really fun to work with the cast on the songs.
“I find I have real strong opinions about how I want it to be done … and the director has a very clear vision of how we want it to be, and we’re in sync.”
Miller, the director, first became involved with the production when it was revived in 2003 at The Ark in Ann Arbor.
Though that venue wasn’t ideal for a musical-theater production, the show “did really well” and “was a lot of fun,” with some minor adjustments, according to Miller.
“Then here we are, almost 20 years later,” he said.
When he was approached to direct the 40th-anniversary revival, he jumped at the opportunity.
“At the time, with COVID and everything else, I was missing theater,” Miller said. “I immediately said, yeah I’m really interested, let’s talk about this.”
Early meetings between creatives involved made it clear the consensus was that people “need this kind of thing — uplifting, uptempo,” Miller said.
He thinks now is a prime time for the musical — with its stories about small-town life in rural Michigan — to resurface, potentially finding new audiences along the way.
“With the music in this and these timeless characters, this might be a good time to get it out there,” Miller said. “There are people still like this, hanging out, and their social life rotates around a small-town bar, and maybe it becomes their social club.
“I liked that idea, and it gave me thoughts about what I wanted to do originally, given a different venue, and how I might stage it.”
Miller said he’s excited about highlighting the love story a bit more in the 40th-anniversary iteration of the play.
“It’s a real decision for this character — does he think he’s going to have any kind of life in this small town? And is love enough?” said Miller. “He makes the wrong choice, which he discovers. And he discovers he’s missing all that beauty of the north country and the land.”
Miller said the people behind the play wanted to “share our love for Michigan — the rivers, the changes in the landscape,” which Stielstra “really clearly defines … in his songs.”
“Jay captures so much of that spirit, that we all think there’s a place for this play again,” he said. “And I guess we’ll find out.”
Miller has added some new elements to the play to make it more accessible to first-time viewers.
He added a narrator, who “serves as an introduction to the play” for those who haven’t seen it before.
The narrator communicates to the audience that the show’s aim is to “sing you a love story about Michigan and the lakes and the people.”
“This is the people, what they know and what they’ve experienced or not experienced, and what they share is really a love for the land,” Miller said. “In song and in the dialogue of the play, it’s all there.
“I’m excited to see how it works.”
He said bringing the play to Ludington “wasn’t a tough sell” for Stielstra, who hasn’t spent much time in the area in decades, but is looking forward to coming back.
“Everybody’s just really excited to do this,” Miller said. “Even for the people who’ve seen it before, they’ll see a different show, but not significantly different from what they know and love.”
“North Country Opera” opens with sold-out performances Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Green River Schoolhouse in Mancelona. Then it heads to the Cheboygan Opera House on Oct. 10 and the Old Art Building on Oct. 12 before coming to LACA on Friday, Oct. 14.
The closing performance will be Oct. 18 at The Ark.
Tickets for the LACA performance are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and can be purchased online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or in the LACA gift shop during normal business hours. The production will have general admission seating, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.