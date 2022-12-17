Children and families who visited Sandcastles Children’s Museum on Saturday were transported to a festive fairy-tale setting during two performances of “The Nutcracker.”
Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s storied ballet, loosely based on the book by ETA Hoffman, was brought to the children’s museum by Kalamazoo-based Tye Chue Dance company. The dancers performed an amended version of the tale, dubbed “The Story of the Nutcracker,” tailored to suit children’s tastes — and attention spans.
Company owners Amy Tye and Jean Chue presented the ballet with the hope of jumpstarting a new holiday tradition at the children’s museum, with the help of Kristin Korendyke, executive director of Sandcastles and a lifelong friend to Tye.
“I’ve been dancing my whole life, and Kristin knows that I’ve been building this company and school in Kalamazoo,” Tye told the Daily News after Saturday’s first performance. “After a summer visit, we had this wonderful idea to bring our dancers up here.”
Tye said the goal was not only to collaborate with a good friend, but also to foster a sense of community among dance schools in west Michigan.
“We want to connect to the dance community here. … With different dance troupes, knowing and supporting each other is a really huge thing,” she said.
During the performances — which lasted about 30 minutes each — Korendyke acted as narrator, guiding guests through the plot of the ballet.
The story spanned three floors of the museum, starting on the first-floor stage, where dancers depicted a young woman, Clara, receiving a nutcracker from her eccentric uncle Drosselmeyer. The tale then moved to the second floor, where the audience saw Clara’s new toy come to life in vibrant dreams of the Nutcracker fending off the evil Mouse King.
It ending on the third-floor sound stage, with a display of various dances from around the world, introduced by the Sugar Plum Fairy.
The production was a first for Sandcastles.
Korendyke said making use of the various spaces and planning a ballet around each of the museum’s three main floors was a tricky but rewarding challenge.
“The coolest part was transforming the museum into a theater for performance,” she said.
When the Sandcastles sound stage was built a few years ago, the goal was to create a space that could be integrated, along with the rest of the building, into immersive, museum-spanning performances.
“It’s really exciting to take down that fence, set up the chairs, and kind of realize that the museum can be transformed into a performance hall,” she said.
The kids in attendance were patient and well-behaved, busying themselves with different museum activities prior to the start of the show. Once the music was cued, the dancers had their full attention.
Tye said performing for kids is rewarding for the dancers as well as the kids, some of whom might find that a spark of curiosity or passion has been ignited by being exposed to ballet at a young age.
She said one of the “great joys” of her job is “being able to see that little kid that lights up” at the sight of a dance production.
“I love performing for young people, and part of my mission as a director and as a former dancer is to build a dance audience, and to teach people about ballet and how they can appreciate and enjoy ballet,” Tye said. “I love these little, tiny performances where we’re getting to young people and they’re having their first dance experiences — those are my favorite to do.”
Chue added that performing for children is important for dancers, not only to inspire others but to give them a chance to reconnect with what drew them to dance in the first place.
“As a dancer, sometimes you forget, because you work so hard, that all this work is because we love it,” Chue said. “So having that moment again, rekindling your inner child and that wonder, that first moment where you fell in love with it, I hope that’s what we were able to (do).”
The dancers have plenty of practice performing for kids, seniors and special-needs audiences, Tye said, as Tye Chue Dance performs for a variety of different audiences back in Kalamazoo. So they were “ready for little kids, which can be a surprise.”
One thing the group wasn’t counting on was the prevalence of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which sidelined several of the dancers slated to participate, and forced others to take on additional roles.
The practice paid off, however, and Tye said she was “really impressed” with how the dancers handled it.
“They had to learn an extra role and get used to all the different costumes,” she said. “It gives them a really good opportunity to be challenged as a performer, because people get sick and understudies go in.”
That’s just how it is, Tye said.
The dancers rose to the challenge and the performances went off without a hitch: a good sign for a potential long-standing collaboration with Sandcastles to offer holiday performances in the future.
Korendyke said despite all the moving parts and the complex logistics of putting the show together, everything came together beautifully for Saturday’s shows.
She hopes they will be the first of many.
“Seeing all the kids here — all dressed up and ready to go — I think this could be a beautiful new Christmas tradition.”