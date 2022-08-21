A pair of Ludington High School graduates were honored recently for their work with Ludington’s quiz bowl team that finished third in the state in Class B.
Class of 2022 graduates Aidan de Morrow and Colyn Allen received all-state honors at the class B quiz bowl state finals. De Morrow received first team all-state and was the fourth-ranked player at the finals. Allen received second team all-state and was the 10th-ranked player in class B at the state finals, according to Amber Nasson, LHS quiz bowl coach.
Nasson said of the two that they are both exceptional talents.
“Their brains are sponges. They soak up everything and that is it the information is just there,” she said. “It is just amazing how much they can absorb and hold onto for our study sessions.”
They are both exceptionally talented in the field of geography and history.
“Colyn is great with pop culture, music, movies and actors and some English Language Arts (ELA) stuff he would round out.” she said. “Aidan, when it came to military history, he would store battle maps in his brain. It was so impressive.”
He was good with really obscure references so when it got to the most difficult questions they were not a big problem for him to answer, according to Nasson.
“The whole team (this year) was exceptionally talented but when it came time for competition, because of the amount of knowledge they stored, those two could score a lot of points because they were ready.”
Nasson said the way a quiz bowl question is structured is it starts with the most difficult information first, the most obsolete information and it gradually gets to more generally to the easiest information at the end.
“The more obscure information that you know the sooner you can buzz in to score points,” she said. “At state, the sooner you can buzz in the sooner you can score points.”
Nasson said she enjoys coaching quiz bowl because she loves seeing kids who like to learn, that love to be smart, that just know random things and have a place where they can express that.
“You can not do that in every environment,” she said.
Allen, who is heading to Grand Valley State University and was a four-year member of the quiz bowl team at LHS, said quiz bowl taught him to become a better teammate and work with others for a common goal.
Allen is heading into the nursing field and said his quiz bowl experience will definitely help him with the communication skills needed in the nursing field.
De Morrow was also a four-year member of the LHS quiz bowl team.
“It was fun to have something that I could excel at,” he said. “It was great to hang out with people who I have a lot in common with.”