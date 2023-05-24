Franklin D. Roosevelt — ole’ FDR, himself — was just getting comfortable in his first of four terms.
Life expectancy in the U.S. was reported to be just under 60.
Work began on the Golden Gate Bridge, the first drive-in movie theater opened in New Jersey, 5-year-old Shirley Temple signed a movie contract with 20th Century Fox and the board game Monopoly had just been invented.
But the really big news in 1933 was that the Ludington Beverage Company in Ludington was founded and, quite coincidentally, the movers and shakers of Budweiser who had brewing beer since the mid-19th century around the time of the Civil War, hitched up their first team of Clydesdale horses.
And here and now, the big news is that the Ludington Beverage Company and the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch team will reunite the second week of June in celebration of the community’s 150th anniversary – its sesquicentennial – and its Love Ludington weekend.
Those majestic horses, their handlers, their wagons, caravan of trucks and more, will arrive in Ludington June 6 and be put out to pasture — if even only temporarily — through June 12 when the team will board the SS Badger on which they will be ferried across Lake Michigan to Wisconsin.
The Ludington Beverage Company has been owned and operated by four generations of the Reed family since 1937 — first Leo, then Bud, followed by Budde (the latter two both named Milan) and is now operated by Tad, who co-owns the business with Rick Tyndall.
Mitch Foster, who grew up in Scottville “and most recently had been over in Wisconsin,” has returned to serve as city manager of Ludington, said he has never seen the Budweiser Clydesdales, until now.
“It’s been a few years since the Clydesdales have been in town, so working with Ludington Beverage — our local Budweiser distributor — and to have them coordinate the Clydesdales arrival for our 150th birthday is a pretty awesome thing,” Foster said.
“I have not (actually seen them). I was not in town the last time they were here, so this will be my first. I’m looking forward to it. I have a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old and so I’m mostly excited to have them see the Clydesdales up close, as well.
“I plan on seeing them both on June 9th during the street party, as well as the 10th when they’ll be doing a tour of Stearns Park. So I’ll look forward to seeing them at both locations.
“It’s going to be a fairly large event,” Foster said of Ludington’s upcoming sesquicentennial celebration. “In reality, the Clydesdales are going to be a really great cherry on top of the celebration.”
During their stay in Ludington the Clydesdale team will travel north to Manistee, where they will appear at the 1st Street Beach area from 5-7 p.m. on June 8. The Clydesdales visited Manistee in December 2004, for that town’s Sleighbell Festival. The team will return to Ludington later that evening and prepare for the Love Ludington weekend events.
The Budweiser hitch team’s schedule includes:
• Tuesday, June 6 – Arrival in Ludington, no shows, stabling at the Mason County Fairgrounds;
• Wednesday, June 7 – Prep days, no shows;
• Thursday, June 8 – Travel to Manistee;
• Friday, June 9 – Downtown Love Ludington Parade, 5-7 p.m. full hitch;
• Saturday, June 10 – Full hitch will start at Loomis Street boat launch and parade through Stearns Park, 5-7 p.m.;
• Sunday, June 11 – Mason County Fairgrounds, general public showing, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., no hitch
• Monday, June 12 – Departure aboard the SS Badger, Ludington to Manitowoc.
Also, in recognition of Ludington Beverage celebrating its 90th anniversary, staff will host an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at which time a series of 15-minute tours will be offered. To secure inclusion in one of those tours residents are asked to make reservations by contacting RSVP@ludingtonbeverage.com and designate what 15-minute time block you’d like to be part of, and the number of attendees.
Tad Reed said he is anxious for the Clydsdale team to return to his home community.
“I saw them as a little boy. I was 10 or 11 years old, it was very impactful.” Reed said. “Horses are fabulous creatures, with high intelligence. They have personalities. I just thought it was the coolest thing to meet the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdale horses, as a boy, and get up and personal with them.”
Reed said he recalled when the hitch team came to Ludington, but was unable to make a public appearance due to a deluge of rain.
And then, to everyone’s surprise he said, the team returned the following year.
“They came back here the next year in 1987, which was a huge surprise because we thought we’d missed our opportunity (the year before) when they got rained out,” Reed said.
And with Ludington celebrating its 150th birthday, Reed said it was an easy call to invite the Clydesdale hitch team back. The fact that Ludington Beverage, itself, is celebrating its own milestone — 90 years in business — did not play factor into asking the horses and their handlers to return.
“Yes, it’s an amazing, fantastic milestone for us (here at Ludington Beverage) to have 90 years of history,” he said. “But we very specifically made the request to assist and help celebrate Ludington’s sesquicentennial, so even had this not been our 90th birthday we still would have made that request.
“We want to say, ‘happy birthday, congratulations’ to Ludington, and ‘thank you for 90 years of support of Ludington Beverage.’”
Reed said that during the Love Ludington celebration, “... we’ll do our deliveries down James Street and then come to the stage right at 6 o’clock and help kick off their street party. We’ll have a special guest rider and we’ll make a presentation of a special award. And then we’ll move on down Rath (Avenue) where they’ll pause a few times for people who want to get pictures of the hitch.”
And what about those Clydesdale horses that he saw as a young boy, and will soon see again as the head of Ludington Beverage.
“They’re so-o-o amazing,” he said, quite matter of factly.