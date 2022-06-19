The Gus Macker tournament had sunny days and good weather for its weekend in Ludington this year. Hundreds of people gathered at Stearns Park to watch 505 teams compete in this double elimination competition.
Gus Macker is a tradition in Ludington and drew quite the crowd despite being canceled for two years during the COVID pandemic. Families and friends pitched tents and relaxed in the shade of their canopies. Children played games in the park — throwing around basketballs and footballs, kicking soccer balls back and forth and hitting softballs off a tee.
“People are so excited,” said Sam McNial, working at the Threads Tent. “We haven’t had Ludington since 2019. It’s our biggest tournament.”
Between games, players would visit the Threads Tent to buy Gus Macker 2022 merchandise, get food from any of the various vendors or sit with their families to cool off.
Austin Shelton from the team Why Not Us spent Saturday evening with some of the Eaton family after he finished competing for the night.
“Just being in the tournament, being with friends, it’s a great time,” he said.
The Eaton family from Ludington had many participants in the tournament this year, including Aydan of the Beach Trotters, London of the Ludington Oranges and Evan, who competed in the Slam Dunk Contest. Those who weren’t playing were watching, such as Barbie and Melena.
Throughout the day, attendees could get snacks and drinks from a variety of vendors, including Sunset Side Concessions, the Rotary Club of Ludington, Lakeside Weiner Wagon, Brunch Babes and more.
For Josiah Coates of Weiner Wagon, it was the first year he brought his hotdog cart instead of his food truck and he said he prefers it that way.
“It’s the best day for the cart we’ve ever done,” he said. “The truck is fun, but the cart is more personal, talking to people. And way less hot.”
The Rotary Club was also having fun, serving elephant ears out of its bright blue trailer. The club’s proceeds from the weekend will go “right back into the community” through scholarships, its high school STRIVE program, dictionaries for third graders, sending kids to a 4-H leadership program in Lansing and to leadership programs by rotary clubs, said President Chad Inabinet and member Ron Mousel. The club will also put money towards its international projects such as its work with Samuel Omogo in Nigeria and the Fremont Rotary Club in Costa Rica.
There were people lined up to enter the Threads Tent for most of the weekend, something McNial and her coworkers were happy to see. Attendees wandered beneath the bright red tent and viewed a variety of clothing — from tie dyed shirts to red and white basketball jerseys and shorts.
“We sold so much,” McNial said. “We’ve had a line all day.”
While the proceeds from the Threads Tent go back to the Gus Macker organization, McNial said all the team fees “go right back into the community.”
“Even though there are about 300 less teams than usual, there are just as many attendees this year,” she said. “And sales were actually almost better.”
Not everyone would agree with her though, as many people commented on lower attendance this year than in the past.
“This year is definitely down as for people,” Coates said. “But it’s a super friendly crowd and still a lot of fun.”
Brandy Miller, the president/CEO of the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, had a few speculations on why attendance was down. The first being that the tournament has just come back from a two-year hiatus, but also because of high gas prices and the time of year.
“For many families, the school year either just ended or it isn’t even done yet,” she said. “That can make it difficult to travel depending on how far they have to come.”
Inabinet from the Rotary Club had similar thoughts, but also said that other towns, such as Gaylord, are bringing their Gus Macker tournaments back after decades off, meaning people may choose to go there if it’s closer.
“But nobody does Gus Macker like Ludington,” said Mousel, pointing towards Lake Michigan. “Look at that lake.”
Teams did come from all over the state for Ludington’s tournament, even if there will be a Gus Macker tournament in their hometown later this month. Many people admired the lake and the ability to play basketball right there on the beach.
“I’ve gotten so many compliments from people,” Miller said. “Everyone loves being here with courts on the beach.”
There are dangers that go along with this location, however, with many people slipping and sliding on windblown sand as they attempt to take a shot or maneuver around a defender. Luckily, there were no major injuries, just rolled ankles, road rash, scrapes and bruises, according to the Spectrum Health first aid tent.
There were also few disruptions or disagreements.
“Nothing major, just dogs in the park and courtside squabbles,” said Police Capt. Steve Wietryzkowski.
Overall, Miller said the event went smoothly, with great weather and wonderful volunteers. Many parents told Miller throughout the weekend that they were glad to see the tournament return. Their children weren’t old enough to play in 2019, so they’re excited to be back now and to watch their kids compete.
Miller is also grateful for the Ludington locals who volunteered to help out at the last minute. Miller needed a few more Gus Busters and after making an announcement on the P.A. system, multiple people volunteered. These included Julian Goodson, Todd Stowe, Cheryl Swinehart and Mayor Steve Miller.
Many of the officials and volunteers for the event have attended Ludington’s Gus Macker for all 30 years. The standout for many, however, was David Grewger who began competing when he was 10 or 11 years old. He can’t quite remember if he started competing in the first or second Ludington Macker, but regardless of when he started, he didn’t stop until after 2019. Now that the tournament is back, he’s stepping aside and letting his son carry on the tradition.
“Basketball is a big part of my life,” he said. “This weekend is a big reunion for me.”
Miller said this year is the end of the chamber’s three-year contract with Gus Macker, so they will have to begin discussions with the organization to renew the agreement. The chamber has no intention of missing any more summers for this tournament.
“Everyone has a piece of the puzzle,” she said. “And everyone still remembered their part, it has been a seamless coming back.”