March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and although many people may not know how to react or interact with individuals who have certain differences, that shouldn’t be a barrier to getting to know an individual, no matter their intellectual ability.
Ludington resident Shelby Soberalski never really realized her sister, Jolee, was different until around the age of seven. Jolee was born two and a half years before Shelby. From the moment Jolee’s parents found out they were expecting they didn’t know anything would be other than normal.
“When Jolee was born in 1991, technology was very different,” Shelby said. “They didn’t know that anything would be ‘different’ from a typical pregnancy until her birth. Her birth was considered traumatic and she ended up having multiple life saving surgeries the first year of her life and many more to follow. A few months after I was born in 1993, was when Jolee got her autism diagnosis. Throughout the years, other doctors would go on to say that she also has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, although she doesn’t let any of those ‘labels’ define her.”
Jolee is nonverbal and has some cognitive difficulties, making it harder for her to communicate, but growing up, Jolee and Shelby were always very close and Shelby grew to understand Jolee’s needs at a very young age.
“Because of being the younger sister, I don’t know anything different,” Shelby said. “It wasn’t until I was about seven years old that I realized my sibling wasn’t like other siblings. We’ve always been close and that has continued through adulthood. Since Jolee is nonverbal, there were times growing up that I had to be her ‘voice’ and help advocate for her. Now looking back, I think that contributes to my public speaking abilities. I’m proud of the strong relationship we have and that I’m able to help her communicate.”
Shelby stated that in the 1990s, autism was still a very unknown diagnosis and it was a struggle for her parents to find the appropriate help they needed for Jolee.
“Autism was not well known and people didn’t want to understand the variety of disabilities that people lived with,” Shelby said. “The world has come a long way since those days, but we still have a ways to go.”
Jolee was raised like any other child and Shelby stated that although her parents would take her places and do things with her, just like any other family, people would still view Jolee differently and make judgements about her before getting to know who she was.
“The very first thing that comes to mind is the staring,” Shelby stated. “We often go places and people are quick to stare. Also, people think that because Jolee can’t speak, that she can’t comprehend much of anything and that is not true. She is incredibly smart. For being nonverbal, Jolee has to be the most social person I know. Often when we are out together in public, she will gladly give perfectly random strangers high fives.”
Shelby recalls a moment from the past where she was able to help another family understand Jolee and who she was all thanks to a couple of large Duplo blocks that Jolee would carry around with her.
“Once we were at a public function together and a lady I knew noticed her son staring,” Shelby shared. “She kindly approached us and said, ‘My son noticed your friend and her blocks and he also loves blocks, could I introduce them?’ This is one of my favorite stories; it was a moment I’ll never forget. We were able to use that as a ‘teaching moment’ to talk about her abilities and what she loves to do. I think of that moment often and when people are quick to stare, I will often introduce ourselves and start a conversation to break down that barrier. Times have changed a lot since our childhood, people are quick, open and willing to have a thoughtful conversation.”
Not only has Shelby helped people understand Jolee and who she is as a person, but she also credits her sister for helping her grow as a person as well.
“Every family is unique and mine is no exception,” she said. “Our parents did a great job at ‘normalizing’ things as much as they could, especially for helping me realize and understand why my sister was different. I’m incredibly thankful for that. There are definitely many moments that were unique. I think the biggest difference would be having the perspective to realize what I have and to be grateful for it. I mentioned earlier being Jolee’s ‘voice,’ but really she helped me find my own. I could write a book someday about all the crazy moments and I’m thankful to have those moments and the laughs they bring.”
Jolee attends a day program that she enjoys and Shelby stated that it focuses on social skills, outings and basic life skills. She said it is amazing to see Jolee continue to flourish and have fun with her classmates.
“When she’s not in her program, she loves to hang out,” Shelby said. “She loves going to Meijer, we are huge fans of the Caroline Carts, they make shopping so easy. She also loves to go to House of Flavors or the playground at Hamlin Lake at the Ludington State Park. Any of these places, we can’t tell her we are going until we get in the car because she gets so excited.”
Shelby stated that Jolee’s educational experiences have also really helped her become more of the person she is today and she thanks the community for embracing her as much as they have over the years. Stating that Jolee knows a lot of people around Mason County, Shelby also stated that most of those people who know Jolee well also know that she comes with a big personality.
“I think a good word to describe Jolee would be ‘personality,’ she has one and she isn’t afraid to use it,” Shelby said. “She is very bubbly, giggly, high energy, and just lights up every room she’s in and she will let you know she’s there. Developmentally, she’s around a four to five year old level, so she’s very much interested in things around that age level, but mostly ‘90s kids favorites. Every night at bedtime she has to watch Peter Pan. Lately, she’s been really loving watching Elmo’s World on Youtube, along with Bear in the Big Blue House, Teletubbies, Thomas the Train, Barney and Blue’s Clues to name a few.
“We are so thankful for technology as she loves to carry around her iPad and play games and read books. There are many things that she has figured out on her iPad that I had no idea even existed. One time, she changed the language on the iPad to French; Peter Pan is very beautiful in French.”
Jolee has come a long way since her parents were told that she might not make any real strides in her lifetime, Shelby stated. She also said that there is no way to compare Jolee to anyone else, just like there is no way to compare any one person to anyone else. She has been ongoingly impressed by her sister and that continues to happen daily.
“We can never measure someone else’s success, or definition of success, against our own,” Shelby said. “I’ve been able to accomplish a lot in my lifetime, but so has Jolee. There are always new goals and dreams to achieve, but making sure she is always happy and healthy is a priority. She is always amazing us with the things she does and continues to do. Having a sibling with a disability really opens your eyes to the world in so many different ways. It makes you appreciate and understand more and focus on what’s truly important.
“She conquers goals all the time. Helping her flourish, be confident and strong willed, is a beautiful thing to be a part of. Letting her have control over that day to day success is a humbling thing to watch.”
People have told Shelby over her lifetime that Jolee has been very lucky to have her in her life, but Shelby stated that she feels more lucky to have Jolee in her life.
“We may not have the typical sibling relationship, but everyone is unique and that’s no exception in our relationship,” Shelby stated. “At the end of the day, she’s still my sister and knows exactly how to push my buttons and drive me crazy, yet she also knows how to make me smile and laugh like nobody else. People hang out or go out with their siblings, why shouldn’t we? We just find ways to make it exciting, special or fun. Being a sibling to someone with disabilities is unique and I wouldn’t trade Jolee for anything.”