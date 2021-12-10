The West Shore Communty College’s “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular” Friday at Radian Church in Ludington featured 14 musicians performing holiday music running the gamut from traditional rock, to country covers and originals and several high energy Trans Siberian Orchestra selections that was simultaneously live streamed online. Vocalist Erin Web was front stage for several songs. Michelle Kiessel and Adam Knudsen sang a duet, Chloe Kimes came in from Nashville, Tennessee, to sing an original song of her own and a family Christmas song written by her father Kevin Kimes years ago as well as a cover of a Dolly Parton Christmas song. Lou Musa, lead guitarist with Grand Rapids-based The Verve Pipe, sang a few songs and shredded guitar with local guitarist Dave Kosla. Edgar Struble and Craig Avery shared keyboard duties. Ted Malt, Keith Kuczynski and John Taranko powered the brass, Jason “Harvey” Hargreaves boomed along on bass and Mark Kinney joined in on guitar at times. The sold-out audience left smiling and commenting about it being a great show — because it was.
Steve Begnoche photos