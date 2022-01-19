Deb Borema conducts a youth sewing class for children on Tuesday afternoons after school at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. She said she teaches them basics and lets them work on projects, sometimes suggested by her if there’s a large group, or on individual ones when only a few children participate. Tuesday, she helped Sophia Skinner finish a heart-shaped pillow project. Meanwhile, Kayleigh Iteen worked on a finger puppet. The LACA Youth Sewing class is free to children and grandchildren of LACA members and space is available. Borema also offers a Sunday afternoon class for adults. To register for either, contact LACA at 231-845-2787.
Steve Begnoche photos