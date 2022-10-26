The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will be hosting its fifth annual “A sweet Taste of Mason County” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ludington Area Senior Center at 308 S. Rowe St.
There will be at least 20 beekeepers from across Mason and nearby counties on hand to share their honey, answer questions and share information about the organization.
“The Sweet Taste of Mason County is an annual honey tasting event that is put on by the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County,” said Candace Ginn, a member of the organization.
The event is free, and participants will be allowed to taste any of the honey on hand for sampling from the beekeepers.
“Because the beekeepers are spread out throughout Mason County and surrounding counties, participants will be able to taste honey and variations of honey and how they might taste different,” Ginn said.
The beekeepers will be spread out at tables and there will be a map available on Saturday listing where the beekeepers are located throughout the counties.
Ginn said some people like to find beekeepers that live close to them.
There will be an area for kids crafts which Ginn will be a part of. She said the crafts will be pollinator inspired.
Mason County Bee Supplies will be on site with all the equipment, products and demonstrations needed to get started in beekeeping. An Observation Hive with live bees is guaranteed to safely captivate people of all ages. There will be fun learning activities for kids as well.
There will be raffles at the event on Saturday and all of the money raised from the raffles will go to the Ludington Senior Center.T he club meets on the third Thursday of each month from March through October at the Scottville United Methodist Church, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is free to anyone interested in becoming a beekeeper or simply in learning how to best support these vital pollinators in their own gardens.For more information, contact Lenny at ifneedbee10@gmail.com or visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.