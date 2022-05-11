Minnesota kayaker Mike Stout, who set an unofficial record paddling across Lake Michigan into Ludington three times last summer, kayaked down the entire Pere Marquette River on Tuesday.
Setting out into the river east of M-37, Stout paddled for about 15 hours, beaching at Stearns Park at about 9:50 p.m.
It could be the first time anyone’s done that in a single day.
“As far as we know, nobody has done it in a day,” said Kevin Brandon, fly shop attendant at Pere Marquette River Lodge, where Stout stayed before the journey.
Along the way, Stout took one “pretty harrowing” spill into the water, and at one point dragged his canoe overland to bypass a “really tricky curve.”
But the trip was still one for the books, said Stout, who has paddled thousands of miles over the past six years.
“The beauty, the rusticness, the wildlife,” he said. “I would say this is definitely a top paddling adventure.
“You got the trumpeter swans out there, the blue herons, the eagles, the duck, geese, deer, raccoons. A couple times I caught myself in a tricky situation, because I’m looking in the woods, just looking for wildlife — so pretty — and all of the sudden you go, ‘Uh-oh, pay attention.’”
The trip started out with eight-to-nine hours of the narrowest winding waterway Stout said he’s ever negotiated — “a lot of S-curves and horseshoes and hairpin turns” — with early-season debris piled up in the corners.
Backpaddling and repositioning his 17-foot kayak at the corners was “a workout,” he said, “much more of a workout than I expected.”
Within the first two hours, he “hit a rock, and it just tipped me over in a heartbeat.” The river swept his kayak and gear bag down the river, which was flowing “quite swift in this narrow area.” He got up fast, making sure not to get swept under debris, and raced through the water, about 2 ½ feet deep, to catch his kayak and paddle.
Back in the saddle, all he was missing was his gear bag, stuffed with supplies like food, electronics and suntan lotion. He found it downstream, where he recovered it from a “perilous position” near another debris field.
His bag survived the dip, but much of the food inside did not. One of two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches was soiled with water, as were muffins his girlfriend had baked. That left him with one sandwich, an apple and a few sticks of beef jerky to sustain him the rest of the way.
It wasn’t too much of a stretch, though, because “the night before, I really carbed up. Had a nice little pizza and snacked up. So I was ready for a good day.”
Stout’s P.M. trip featured more “log-jumping” — muscling the kayak over trees blocking the river — than all his previous paddles combined, he said.
“In some cases, (log-jumping is) a matter of simply getting a good pace and going over it,” he explained. “In several cases, the log is so large, and maybe so high, that you actually get stuck on the log, and you have to shimmy and move through it.”
At one point he came to a “deep corner” so tight and full of debris that he had no choice but to back up, disembark and carry the kayak around it, adding about a half hour to the trip. But the vessel got snagged in tree limbs first, and it took “a little assist from a friendly fisherman” to free it.
The rest of his journey passed without incident, and mostly in solitude — fishermen were sparse, and he never saw another paddler.
When the water opened up into Lake Michigan after sunset, he heard the sounds of rolling waves crashing on the breakwater, saw “couples at the end of the pier taking in the evening,” and enjoyed being “back in the deep water again.”
He ditched the kayak on Stearns Park Beach and walked to Crown and Cork, where someone had brought his car from Baldwin. He said the trip hadn’t been too exhausting — but loading the kayak on the car back at the beach after 15 hours of paddling, “the arms get tired.”
Recovering in the Holiday Inn Express lobby on Wednesday morning, Stout reflected on what keeps drawing him back to Ludington — the people, the parks, the shopping, but most of all the people.
“Every touchpoint has been really good from the people,” he said.
He said he plans on making another Lake Michigan crossing — his sixth — this summer, and wondered which of Ludington’s waterways he’d float down next. The Big Sable River, perhaps.