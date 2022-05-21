The Ludington Petunia Parade was more to Peggy Lee Aase Womack than just a fun summer tradition. It meant the world to her.
When Peggy passed away unexpectedly in August 2021, her family chose to take the opportunity to give something back to the meticulously planned, placed and maintained petunias that lit up her life. The family asked that donations to the Petunia Parade be made in lieu of flowers, and those donations helped fund the purchase of new 2,000-gallon watering tank for the Petunia Parade’s organizing board.
But it doesn’t end there. On Saturday’s planting day for this year’s petunias, Peggy’s family — husband Bob Womack, son Josh Womack, and Josh’s wife Kate, all of Indianapolis — were up bright and early, lining up at the front of the line at Rotary Park to receive their red, white and violet petunias, which they planted with Peggy in mind along Loomis Street near the Ludington Municipal Marina.
“They wanted to be here from the get-go, which was amazing,” said Cathy Webster, co-chair of the Ludington Petunia Parade.
“They just wanted to be part of the whole process. And they’re from Indianapolis,” Webster said, adding that the thought warms her heart.
The Ludington area — specifically Kibby Creek Campground — has been a longstanding vacation spot for the Womack family, according to Josh. And the Petunia Parade was a highlight for Peggy.
Josh said that prior to his mother’s death, the family didn’t know the Petunia Parade was its own organization, relying on volunteer support to make the city more beautiful during the summer. They always assumed it was a function of the City of Ludington.
If the family had known, he said his mother “would have been out here volunteering.”
With the family’s connection to the area, and his mother’s love of the petunias that line Ludington’s streets each summer, participating in the Petunia Parade is the perfect way to keep Peggy’s memory alive.
“It’s just real serendipitous. … They got some money to help the club, and I’d like to see them raise a bunch more,” Josh said. “I’d like to give more impact than just giving money. … So hopefully I can help them for many years now.”
The family has been coming to the area in one way or another for more than 40 years. Josh told the Daily News that his grandparents used to visit for fishing tournaments, and that the family’s boat had been parked in the harbor right where he, his father and his wife were planting petunias Saturday morning.
“As the years progressed, we all grew up coming to Ludington in the summers, and spending time here. We’d come down, we’d drive, go fishing, go back up and see the petunias,” he said.
Seeing the flowers was always special for Peggy. When Peggy passed — unexpectedly and in her sleep in her hometown of Minneapolis — it just felt right to give back to the thing that brought her so much joy.
“She’d always loved these petunias, so we decided that’s where we wanted people to give money instead of flowers,” he said. “We just said, go to the website and donate in her honor.
“The contributions kind of came out of nowhere for (the Petunia Parade board), and they were overwhelmed.”
Josh said the request drew donations from family, friends and colleagues. It amounted to about $2,000 or thereabouts, and the funds went toward the purchase of a new tank for watering the petunias.
“We had the need to replace our watering tank, which was a 1,000-gallon propane tank that had been converted,” Webster said. “And so we went to this polytank, with the idea of not only a bigger tank, but one with pressurized water.”
Webster said the idea for the tank came from her fellow co-chair Kathy Radtke’s husband Ted. The whole board knew the need was there, and when the memorial funds in Peggy’s name started flooding in, the board knew just how to apply them.
All told, funds made in Peggy’s honor covered about 50% of the cost of the watering tank.
Also along for the trip on Saturday was Tove Lee, a Siberian cat that Peggy was planning to purchase prior to her death. Josh said “Tove” is the Scandinavian word for “beautiful,” and the “Lee” comes from his mother’s. The family went to Kansas City and spent about two grand on the cat, who was leashed up and enjoying the sights and sounds of Ludington during planting day.
The family is getting Tove Lee acclimated to travel; she alternates, sometimes staying with Josh and Kate, sometimes staying with Bob.
Josh said the cat has been a great comfort to the family, and having her present on planting day made the family feel like Peggy was there too.
“It’s a little piece of my mom,” Josh said.
He said Peggy would be happy to see the family volunteering and contributing to the Petunia Parade. The Womacks hope others will do the same, donating if possible, or, if not, volunteering to help keep the Ludington tradition alive.
“I think we can help the Petunia Parade and help her legacy,” Josh said.
{p dir=”ltr”}To follow the Womacks’ example in contributing to or volunteering for the Petunia Parade, visit www.ludingtonpetuniaparade.com.