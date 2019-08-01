Last weekend, Ludington concertgoers were treated to a dance party at Waterfront Park, but on Saturday, the concert series will conclude with a classic rock performance from triple-threat tribute band Trinity.
The Journey, Foreigner and Styx cover band will headline the second and final of the free concerts sponsored, curated and organized by West Shore Bank, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Ludington’s Waterfront Park Pavilion.
The group has a connection to Rhythm & Dunes, according to organizer Donna Yager, who said one of the members of Trinity performed at one of the 2017 concerts with Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac.
Trinity singer Stu Saddoris confirmed this to the Daily News in a phone call on Tuesday, and emphasized that the rest of the band is eager to see the waterfront town they’ve been hearing about for two years.
“Our keyboard player (Richard Graham) played out there at Rhythm & Dunes, so we’ve been hearing stories about the area ever since then,” Saddoris said. “He played drums in Mirage, and he’s been talking about it since the inception of our band.
“We’re excited about getting out there.”
