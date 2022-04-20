Stix was recently honored by a bowling industry magazine for the renovation that’s made it one of the most advanced places to bowl in the country.
The restaurant and bowling center combination was recognized by Bowling Center Management magazine as the country’s “best modernized traditional center,” defined as “a center focused almost exclusively on bowling.”
“They are the most sophisticated bowling center in the state of Michigan, period,” said Michael Postema, director of North American sales for Brunswick, the company that made Stix’s bowling equipment.
New bowling centers are being built that could rival Stix, but no existing center has been upgraded to Stix’s level, Postema said.
“We wanted to make it a world-class wow,” he said. “There are just communities all across this country … wanting to have something like that.”
Local ophthalmologist Andrew Riemer purchased the property in 2020, demolishing a bar and restaurant that stood there and gutting the adjacent bowling alley. The bar was replaced with a new two-story structure connected to the bowling alley, which was outfitted with all-new tech.
Brunswick, headquartered in Muskegon, worked with Riemer’s team to effectively make Stix a “showroom” for the company, tricked out with its “newest and greatest and latest technologies,” Riemer said.
That includes Spark, an augmented reality system that can project images onto the lanes, allowing bowlers to play mini-games, such as one where they have to roll the ball over pigs from the mobile game Angry Birds.
Stix is one of two bowling centers in the state with Spark, and one of less than 50 nationwide, according to Postema.
Brunswick also set Stix up with pin-setting technology so advanced it hasn’t even been released yet. The pin-setter, called GS NXT, uses “nearly 100% accurate” sensors, rather than cameras, to detect fallen pins, and can set pins individually, allowing for non-standard games, Postema said.
It’s also dependable, software-driven and relatively low maintenance, he said, adding that those are good things to be in an era with fewer qualified pin-setter mechanics.
Even without that easy upkeep, Riemer said the deep partnership with Brunswick is going to pay off for years to come.
“They’re going to provide high-end service, and they’re going to … make sure we get all our kinks out of it,” he said. “It represents them well, and that’s to the benefit of us and the community also if it’s in top-notch order.”
But there’s more to Stix’s design than the flashy tech. It’s decorated with local memorabilia, like the old Park Lanes neon sign and photo collages above the pins that should stir up memories for those who grew up here.
“The pictures there are going to mean something to the local people, because there’s people up there in the photos that grew up here, and the landscapes and the sceneries and the shots are all local,” Riemer said. “Somebody from out of town isn’t going to appreciate it the way a local would.”
The boards with the photo collages are reversible, so that photos on the other side can be displayed for variety. And Stix has a projector that can beam videos like sports games onto the boards.
Linus Thalman, whose company led the renovation and construction, said he and Riemer grew up with the former Stix Bar and Park Lanes bowling alley, and gave Riemer kudos for envisioning their next chapter.
“If Andy wouldn’t have taken over this property, it would have went to the boneyard, if you know what I mean,” he said. “It would have been nothing, because nobody else could do it like Andy did it.”