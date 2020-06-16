The sale was a hit for the second year, according to the event organizer, Sara Bolan.
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) held its native plant sale at Rotary Park, beginning with the pre-order pick up at 9 a.m.
The regular sale was set to begin at 9:30 a.m., but seeing the plants on display attracted people earlier, said Julia Chambers, AFFEW president.
Elsa Witt was walking by with her friend when she saw the quarts filled with green. She selected a few and asked the AFFEW volunteers to hold them. Witt returned later with the money to pay, grateful she was able to pick out her plants before they were gone.
A 10 a.m., the plants were going fast and Bolan predicted they wouldn’t last until the sale ended at noon.
Garrett Noyes, co-owner of Birdsfoot Native Nursery in South Boardman said he brought more than 50 varieties of plants for the event and about 300 individual plants. Last year he brought 75 quarts and ran out early.
“Native plants are an important part of the ecosystem in Michigan. Insects are the building blocks of the food web,” he said.
The nursery raises more than 75 types of native plants and regularly works with the Mason-Lake Conservation District. When AFFEW took over the native plant sale from the conservation district, Noyes said he was happy to provide the plants.
“It seems like they have good following here that’s in tune with conservation. AFFEW puts in a lot of time for this (event) and were great to work with. It’s a long drive, but worth it,” he said.
Certain plants, such as butterfly weed, sold out quickly.
Mary Ulrich plucked the last one from the table. This was her second year at the sale, and she came prepared with a list of specific plants she wanted.
“The ones I brought last year look wonderful,” she told the volunteers when purchasing her plants.
This year, the AFFEW team provided signage to help people decide which plants to choose between the shrubs, berry bushes, flowering “weeds” and grasses.
“Last year we had a binder for people to look through, but with COVID-19 we didn’t want to worry about sanitizing it. So we provided signs with the details about the plant, how tall and the type of environment to grow it in. It’s nice for people to see the photos of what they will look like,” Bolan said.
April Alvarado, whose husband has a law office downtown, said she was cultivating a native plant garden outside the building.
“I’d like to put signage in the garden to educate people who see it,” she said.
Alvarado does her research before she buys and plants in stages. The ones she purchased during last year’s sale were shorter, but she wants to add some taller plants.
“I was so pleased they were doing the sale again. It’s a great organization to support any way we can. It’s the perfect weekend to plant,” she said.
The funds from the event last year were donated to the hazardous waste collection program. Bolan said it was likely they would do so again, but the AFFEW board had yet to make a decision.
Bolan’s first experience with an all-native plant sale was when she went to the one hosted by the Grand Traverse Conservation District.
“When I heard the (Mason-Lake Conservation District) was giving it to AFFEW, I said, ‘That’s mine!’”
She estimated they would raise $2,000 to 3,000 at the sale Saturday.