The team at Aaron’s of Ludington along with Family Video, Shop-N-Save, Walmart, Hamlin Grocery, Advance America, Indian Summer and Northside Market teamed up to provide 12 families with a turkey dinner for Christmas.
Customer Service Representative Frank Luevano said the names of the families were provided to Aaron’s by FiveCAP and on Wednesday the food was delivered.
The boxes included a turkey, stuffing, items to make green bean casserole, potatoes, apple sauce and juice, yams, corn, fruit along with the card game UNO and a gift certificate to Family Video to rent a game of movie, with permission from FiveCAP according to Luevano.
“I was pretty pleased with everybody who helped participate in this program,” Luevano said. “The last year we did this, in 2017, we provided 22 families with a meal.”
General Manager Andrew Smith said Aaron’s has done this in the past and this year because of COVID-19, it is something the businesses decided to do to help families in the community out.
“We wanted to help families with their Christmas,” he said. “It is something we thought would be nice to do to spread some holiday cheer to the community and give families some hope for the Christmas season.”
Smith said the community really came together to help provide these meals.
Luevano said the food donations from Family Video were so great that he was also able to provide a donation to the Lakeshore Food Network.