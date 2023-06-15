United Methodist Church of Ludington was bustling with volunteers on Thursday morning for the set up of the American Association of University Women’s annual book sale.
The sale was previously held at Lakeview Elementary School, but due to its demolition, the AAUW was forced to find a new location. A setting up process that normally takes two days was condensed into one, making for a busy day ahead of the sale’s start Friday morning.
All of the books for the sale were donated to the AAUW by the Ludington community. Book collection began in January and they received many donations, including one from Julie Toole, owner of the Windowsill, a new and used book store on James Street.
“She probably gave us over 100 boxes,” said event organizer Patty Otto.
Toole also offered to help the AAUW store the leftover books, in order to avoid storage unit costs.
Around 30 people showed up on Thursday to help unload the boxes of books and sort them by genre and age group. The energetic volunteers talked amongst themselves about the books they picked up as they moved them around the room, making it clear this event was put together by people who are passionate about reading.
“Since I was little I loved to go and look at the books and help sort them,” said Ludington High School senior Kate Shank, who was introduced to the event by her grandmother and has been showing up ever since.
The sorters had a lot of work cut out for them, piling tables high with books of every genre imaginable — from romance to cook books, and everything in between. With something available for every kind of reader, hundreds of people from the community turn up each year to browse the affordably priced selection.
The proceeds from the sale go toward the AAUW’s scholarship fund, which allows the organization to give three to four $1,000 scholarships to local high school graduates each year.
“All of the money goes to the scholarships, that’s what it’s all about,” Otto explained. “We’re trying to encourage young people to read.”
The sale is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A bag sale will start on Saturday, where shoppers can fill a bag for $1 in an effort to get all of the books sold. Any left over after the sale will be donated to various places in Ludington or kept for next year’s AAUW book sale.
“Looking around, I would say that this will be very, very successful,” predicted Otto, who said she cherishes the event as a way to keep the love of reading alive and give back to the Ludington community.