SCOTTVILLE — Even with classes haulted, at Mason County Central Upper Elementary School, because of the COVID-19 pandemic principal Kevin Kimes presented the annual Courage of Gabe Award to a fifth-grader who exhibits great courage in overcoming adversity.
This year the award was presented to Abbie Ostby.
Kimes wrote to the Daily News that the award is given each year to a students who exhibits great courage.
“When Abbie first came to the Upper Elementary, her frustration window was very short. She struggled with self-regulation and had a hard time trusting her peers and staff. Her boundaries were blurry, and she really didn’t know where she fit in,” Kimes said. “Over time, Abbie learned to trust adults at school, realizing the expectations held for her were healthy and necessary. She began to identify with being a Spartan and friendships started coming natural.”
Kimes usually presents the award during the end of the school year awards presentation which would have been held last week. Instead, he was able to present Ostby with the award outside of the school building.
Kimes said she quickly became that student who would come to the office in the morning and give hugs to staff and teachers who helped support her.
“Most importantly, Abbie began to be able to process difficult situations which, in the past, caused her frustration, and the decisions she made empowered her, and her self-esteem began to flourish,” he said. “Her actions and work over this time period allowed academics to become more of a priority, and this year, she earned all As and Bs. This is quite an accomplishment, and she rose to every challenge she faced.
The Courage of Gabe award
The Courage of Gabe award was first introduced in 2013, when it was presented to Gabe Sessions, who had struggled with attendance as a result of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with which he was diagnosed as a child.
The illness is a rapidly progressive form of muscular dystrophy, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.
Sessions was confined to a wheelchair during that school year, missing 30 days of class, but still managed to earn straight As.
Since that first year, the Upper Elementary School has selected one fifth-grader as the Courage of Gabe award recipient each year.
The other past winners were Dylan Koviak in 2014; Mackenzie Smith in 2015; Pierce Stillson in 2016; Ava Palacios in 2017; Sabrina Rice in 2018; and Hallie Smith in 2019.