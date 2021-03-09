The Ludington Daily News spent the last several weeks talking with members of our community regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, how it has affected them and what the future may hold.
This report will focus on neighbors who have contracted the virus and how it affected them and continues to affect them. This disease affects everyone that contracts it differently, with some having more severe reactions than others. There are some shared experiences, and there are very different ones, too, as with many diseases.
Another portion of our report focuses on how health care has changed because of the pandemic. But it also will highlight how those health care workers who have coped with a rapidly changing landscape for these past 12 months.
A part of this report will look at where internet access is available — and the lack of it — is within Mason County. Some residents share their stories of the troubles they’ve received when it comes to trying to access the internet. We also take a look at what it could take, outside of a boost from state or federal funding, to bring about more access to our rural setting. The access to the internet for our county was exposed by the new-found needs brought on by the pandemic.
This report will take a look at the business climate of our county as it created problems and opportunities alike. Some of our businesses in Mason County were mandated to be shut down, or the limitations were too much to remain open in a traditional sense. Other businesses adapted, and they did so in sweeping and significant ways. Still others began during the pandemic, and they’re preparing for another year.
Finally, everyone’s life changed with the pandemic in one way, shape or form. Society adapted in many ways, but what could be some ways where those adaptations are here to stay or integrate into what life was like before the sun rose on 2020? We’ll take a look at some of those aspects of life.