A Scottville man had a charge of absconding or forfeiting bond in criminal or paternity proceedings dismissed in 51st Circuit Court early last week.
Howard Mark Larson, 35, of Scottville, had the felony charge dismissed as a part of a plea agreement with the Mason County Prosecutor’s office. The count was dismissed without prejudice on the order of Judge Susan Sniegowski on Monday, July 26.
Larson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery in 79th District Court also on Monday, July 26, before Judge Sniegowski.