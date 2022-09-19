VICTORY TWP. — Rumors of the pool at West Shore Community College being turned into pickleball courts drew a crowd of about 30 to Monday’s meeting of the Board of Trustees.
During the public comment section, nine people expressed concerns including loss of community and an exercise option for seniors, and called for more transparency and communication on the college’s plans.
WSCC President Scott Ward said during the meeting there are “absolutely zero” plans for the pool as of now.
But the pool’s fate will be part of upcoming discussions about a general renovation of the Recreation Center, he said.
He said he will recommend Recreation Center improvements as “the No. 1 priority for the college” in the facilities master plan that will be presented for the board’s approval next month.
The Recreation Center was built in the mid-’70s, and while there has been some renovation since then, “much of the building is original,” including the pool, he said.
“(The pool is) at its end of life. It’s probably past its end of life,” he told the Daily News, adding that “something has to be done there.”
That could mean “a renovation of the pool as-is,” which he expects to cost as much as $2.5 million.
But “the college would not be doing its due diligence” if it didn’t investigate other options that could benefit the community, he said.
One of those options, Ward said, is pickleball.
“It’s one I’ve talked about,” he said, before listing other possibilities, like a soccer field or expanded weight room. “We’ve seen a large demand. … We have many people using the gymnasium area for pickleball.”
Ward said he considers usage of the pool to be “very low” — partially due to staffing-related reductions to open hours — but said usage of the pool is just “one of the evaluation points.”
“I’m hearing the users of the pool who value it. I’m not discounting that at all,” he said, adding that the question is: “Is the usage enough to justify the expense? And if we had some other usage, is that a better service to the public?”
Ward said the aging pool is “not energy efficient at all” and “maintenance of it is considerable.”
“But the college has … always operated and maintained it,” he said, adding that he wishes to consider whether it’s “the right thing … to renovate it, to operate it, and maintain it for another 45 years.”
Asked by an audience member where the pickleball rumor came from, Board Chair Sherry Wyman said she was not sure.
The 25-meter pool, heated to about 84 degrees, is accessible by reservation for lap swimming and water exercise.
Closure of the WSCC pool would leave the Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool in Ludington and Paine Aquatic Center in Manistee as the only two local options.
Ludington has eight outdoor public pickleball courts.
New hires
The board welcomed four new employees:
- Adam Moreno, associate professor of mathematics;
- John Moore, associate professor of psychology;
- James Oswald, systems and applications analyst; and
- Amber Rozek, coordinator of enhanced academic support.
Other business
The board passed a “best practices” resolution to make it eligible for $2.7 million the state appropriated to the college this year.
The resolution outlines how WSCC meets or exceeds several “best practices” in economic development and business partnerships; educational partnerships; and community services.
The board also approved a policy expanding tuition benefits to more veterans.
A new law added beneficiaries of the Survivors and Dependents’ Educational Assistance Program to a list of veterans who are to be charged in-state tuition, regardless of their state of residence.
The policy brings the college into compliance with that law.