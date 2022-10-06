SCOTTVILLE — Things got a little rowdy and a little loud Thursday during Mason County Central’s spirit assembly in the high school gymnasium.
Students participated in several games and competitions, including mock-rock performances, a tug-of-war, an egg toss, musical chairs and more.
The seniors took home the most points from Thursday’s games, and from activities throughout the week, but the juniors — performing “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. — won the mock-rock competition thanks to an acrobatic flip by Emily Adams.
The assembly capped off spirit week activities for high-schoolers ahead of Friday’s homecoming game against the Hesperia Panthers at Spartan Community Field.
Next up is the homecoming parade, which takes place at 5:50 p.m. Friday., followed by the football game at 7 p.m.
The homecoming dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the high school cafeteria.