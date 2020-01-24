Come get messy with Chaotic Mike aka Mike Coleman at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts for an Acrylic Pour workshop Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants of this one-day workshop will get two canvases to paint with their choice of colors available. The cost of the workshop is $32 for members and $37 for non-members. Additional canvases and upgrades may be available for additional purchase depending on time left and availability of extra supplies.
Coleman will guide students on the widely popular abstract technique of acrylic pours. The workshop is open to all levels of experience. Some aprons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please dress in clothes you don’t mind getting some paint on as it is very possible. Most paintings will be very wet it is recommended to let sit overnight and pick up later in the week. To register, call 845-2787, email info@ludingtonartscenter.org or stop by the LACA office between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.