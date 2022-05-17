Students from Covenant Christian School are spending the week cleaning up the community, but sometimes that means getting their hands dirty.
Around 24 students from the school were in downtown Ludington Tuesday putting native plants in the ground to promote pollinators such as birds and insects.
The school teamed up with local environmental advocacy group A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) for the activity, and AFFEW president Julia Chambers was on hand to show the fifth- through eighth-grade students how to properly get important native plants — like sideoats grama and hoary vervain — into the ground at the unpaved island spots along Ludington Avenue.
Chambers explained to the students why native plants are important, while also demonstrating techniques for correctly placing the new plants into the soil.
“Pollinators can’t survive on the non-native plants,” Chambers said. “We need to support the pollinators — the butterflies, the insects, the birds.”
She added that native plants “adapted to the area” are easy to care for, as they don’t require fertilizer and they don’t need to be watered.
Covenant Christian School Administrator Tess Ambrose said the school is working with AFFEW to “expand our partnership into as many local vicinities as we can.”
“Obviously one thing that’s very important in Michigan is planting native plants to help support that native fauna and flora, and giving students another opportunity to learn about something new, why it’s important, and ways they can contribute to serving,” Ambrose said.
It’s all part of an effort to close out the year with service and community engagement, according to Ambrose.
“Every spring we do a fundraiser to help contribute to the general budget of the school, and last year we really wanted to integrate more service into how we lead the kids into the end of the year,” she said. “So we introduced this fundraiser, which is called Serve Up Love.
“We collect donations and this week in May, we’re in downtown Ludington all week.”
In addition to laying native plants in the ground on Tuesday, students are also making “encouraging” sidewalk chalk-art at Stearns Park beach and the Lakeshore Food Club. They’ve also picked up trash from the shoreline to the courthouse, and washed windows for downtown Ludington businesses.
“We have a variety of jobs all week,” Ambrose said. “Our school is 3 years old all the way up to eighth grade, and we have jobs at different points of the week for all of our kids.”
She said as many as 77 kids will participate in clean-up and beautification activities during certain days this week.
Chambers said the partnership is good for AFFEW, as she got a chance to tell students about upcoming summer youth gardening workshops offered at U Dig It Community Garden. It’s also an opportunity to “get them outside and get them thinking about the environment,” Chambers said.
Covenant Christian students will be seen in downtown Ludington for the remainder of the week. The clean-up work was coordinated by Ambrose and Ludington city officials.