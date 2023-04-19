After her husband said no to competing in a ballroom dancing competition fundraiser, Ludington Bay Brewing Co. sales and events manager Jamie Adam had to start looking for other options, and she knew the exact person to join her at the Dancing with the Local Stars event.
“I was asking around looking for my next ‘celebrity’ bartender for Ludington Bay when Kyle Gurzynski gave me a call,” Adam said. “Originally, he asked if my husband and I would dance. I said absolutely, but my husband said absolutely not. So, I thought Tom Buchanan, the ‘beer father,’ was a wonderful star.”
Buchanan has been a local brewer for many years with beer at Jamesport Brewing Company and more recently at Ludington Bay Brewing.
Although neither Adam nor Buchanan have any previous dance experience, Adam stated that they are ready for the challenge of going up against four other local couples.
“There will be all levels of dancing,” Adam said. “The good, bad, and straight up ugly. But it most definitely will be a great time.”
The Dancing with the Local Stars event will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 29 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club. The Oriole Foundation puts on the event each year to raise money for educational programs and purposes for the Ludington Area School District and this year, the money raised by the foundation will benefit the LASD robotics program.
Robotics programs are something near and dear to Adam and her husband and she stated that she’s very excited the money will be supporting such a great program.
“My husband was on the computer and robotics advisory board for a decade in Romeo, where he grew up,” she said. “I was always into computers and robotics as a little girl as well.”
Adam and Buchanan have been practicing their routine for a while now, trying to build up their skills on the dance floor.
It hasn’t been easy.
“We’ve been doing it twice a week since the end of March and I am exhausted,” Adam stated. “This dancing thing is hard work. Cara Mitchell is our instructor and we were so bad she called Karen Haldeman. They have been the absolute best teachers, especially having to teach two people who don’t dance. They have been incredibly patient and we all are having so much fun with it.”
Adam stated that, since moving to the area, she’s tried to immerse herself in the community and find ways to give back. She stated Buchanan has the same passion for helping out the people of Ludington.
“Since moving from the Detroit area in 2016, my husband and I have met some of the most incredible people,” she said. “The closeness of this community is nothing like we are used to. Fundraising for the community we love is my way of showing appreciation for living in such a wonderful place.”
And what about the other couples?
“Don’t break a leg,” Adam said. “Mine might already be.”
Adam and Buchanan hope Dancing with the Local Stars will bring in a lot of money for the robotics program and that the program will benefit by being able to expand its audience.
“This event is important to me because when I was 12 at Holly High School, there was no such thing as a robotics team,” Adam said. “My high school didn’t even have a pool, so if it takes a little bit of dancing and bruising to teach kids to do something amazing, we say, ‘do it.’”
Tickets for the Dancing with the Local Stars are available online through eventbrite.com. A link and QR code can also be found on the LASD Facebook page. Tickets will include admission and heavy appetizers. A cash bar will be available.