Churches of every denomination and size, location and affiliation, had to decide what they were going to do when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Some switched to entirely online services, streamed using their websites or platforms like Facebook. Others were less familiar with technology and had to adapt quickly.
Victory Trinity Lutheran Church in Ludington fell somewhere in between.
The congregation had an active Facebook page before COVID-19, but didn’t record or stream its services.
The pastor the Rev. Ron Iris, who started at the church only a year earlier, did have experience with technology from his days recording meetings for the United Methodist Church.
“It may have been in God’s design that a pastor that started in 2019 actually knew how to do all these things,” he said.
Victory is a small church with an average congregation of 50 active members. Before the pandemic, about 30 people worshipped at the church regularly.
“Victory Trinity Lutheran Church is a rural open country church. The land around the church is fields,” Iris said. “The congregation is a single cell. That means when something happens, the people are getting together to make it happen.”
He said the size has made a difference.
“That fact is probably one of the biggest impacts of the pandemic. Because people can’t get together all at the same time, we have developed a couple of places where people can come together,” he said.
But forming smaller groups wasn’t the only change the church made. When cases first started to appear in Mason County, in-person services were canceled by the church council.
“This congregation has a strong sense of citizenship. When the governor and people around us said there’s this pandemic and we’re going to try to stop it by not having big, in-person gatherings, they said we are going to that too.
“In any congregation, you are going to have people who (agree) and people who don’t. As a church council, no one suggested we ignore the governor’s rules,” he said.
There were two Sundays when there was no worship together. On March 29, they began using Facebook Live. Then they used Zoom. They also uploaded to YouTube, but Iris said there were so few viewers they decided to just use Facebook.
“In the midst of all of this, people have been very flexible, very open to doing what needs to be done to continue... the open country small church,” Iris said.
What was it like to go from in-person to using several online platforms to stay connected?
“Have you ever learned a new skill like driving, or shooting a bow and arrow, or canoeing? I’ve led canoe trips for senior high. At the start, the canoes would go bank to bank to bank to bank. By the end of the trip — seven days — those canoes were going straight down the river,” Iris said. “There was a lot of trial and error. A lot of trying things to see if it would work, when it didn’t we moved on. When it did, we’ve been using them regularly.”
There were times when the number of cases dipped, such as in June and September, when they met in person with social distancing and mask wearing. When the cases spiked, they returned to online worship.
“In person worship went on and off, but the internet worship continued and has ever since the beginning,” Iris said.
When the internet services first started, there were on average 100 viewers. Sometimes, like one point during the summer, there were 12.
“There was a guy once who only had 12 people in church. He did pretty well,” Iris said.
One interesting development for the church lately is how many people are watching online even when the church is meeting in person.
“The internet service is double what the in-person is, and even more than that lately,” he said.
Some of the viewers no longer live in the area or are people who left for the winter.
“It’s not unusual in a single cell country church, when people reach a certain (age) to move away. It’s not uncommon for people to say, ‘I just can’t find a church like Trinity.’ We try to help them, but for the most part, those kinds of ties like Victory has, they don’t break. They are still there,” Iris said.
It’s because of those strong ties that he’s unconcerned that people will continue to watch online instead of returning in person when the pandemic ends. The church also hasn’t decided if it will continue to offer online services.
Not only did the medium of worship change during the past year, the content did as well.
It started with devotionals by Iris, then as worshipping with hymn music when they realized Easter wouldn’t take place in the church.
“We ramped it up and did hymns. I developed a PowerPoint (with lyrics) and my wife plays piano,” he said. “We basically had sing-along worship services.”
Iris looked to other churches for inspiration as well. One take-away that he started in his own church was the use of sign language for the passing of the peace.
“Instead of hugging the people next to you, which we used to always do for the passing of the peace, we learned to do it by American Sign (Language),” he said.
The Bible study and confirmation classes also went back and forth between in person and the internet, depending on the circumstances.
There were small ways the church congregation has stayed present in each other’s lives and supported one another. Family-only funeral services were available. Christmas caroling this winter was done by vehicle. Facebook is a place to share prayer requests.
Iris sends out emails with prayer concerns and the weekly Bible study. Each week there is a Zoom Bible study when people can talk with each other about it.
Iris was determined that he wouldn’t be the type of pastor who called on the phone instead of knocking on someone’s door.
“Now, pastoral calls are actually pastoral calls,” he said. “We have a telephone brigade that calls around. Our church council president was known for calling people, and people are really appreciating that that was the case.”
He’s handling it all with a sense of humor. As a pastor, he said the entire experience has been “ridiculous.”
“When I was in seminary, we were taken to a tent evangelist who was healing people. Most of us made the decision we would never be a TV healing preacher because we believed it was misusing… the understanding of sister and brotherhood (and) the understanding of the miracle of healing,” he said. “I made the decision I was never going to be a TV preacher.
“What are my sermons now? Zoom-recorded and shown on Facebook.”
When Victory Trinity held in-person church, they rearranged the church layout to allow for social distancing.
“We stopped coffee fellowships. We stopped serving communion for a while. We used to serve it with me holding it, putting it in their hands and then them taking it and dipping it in a cup. It’s called intinction. As soon we found out that wouldn’t work with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines… people now come down to a big tray, with a wide space between the elements,” Iris said.
With fewer people coming in person, about 15 people as of February, maintaining the recommended six feet apart hasn’t been an issue.
He’s not concerned that by offering the sermons online, that people are less willing to come in person.
“I was once asked if churches should stop giving to world missions because there was such a need in the local area. I think the only true answer to that is this: give as much to missions as you can, wherever it is,” he said. “My answer is the same. When people worship God in whatever form and whatever place, we’re not struggling with each other… we’re joining them.”
He said because Victory Trinity is that single-cell small church, the congregants consider in person worship valuable. That’s why he isn’t anxious about people not returning.
When more do come, as Iris expects they will, he said the church will have to continue to adapt.
“When we move from not in person to in person, there are a lot of changes taking place,” he said.
There is increased sanitization. Offering plates aren’t passed along the pews.
“There are a significant amount of things we changed,” he said.
Iris said finances haven’t been a problem.
“I believe the pandemic has demonstrated for Victory Trinity Church that God is good all the time and as faithful stewards, we have done what needs to be done for finances not to be an issue,” Iris said.
He said a hard adjustment was not being unable to do charity like they used to.
“One of the things that tears at my heart right now is that any congregation worth its salt is not only a fellowship congregation, not only a worshipping congregation, it’s a serving congregation,” he said.
Victory Trinity was involved in feeding homeless individuals, but when organizations had to close their doors or scale back, it couldn’t participate like it had before.
“We’ve done mission work, like doing the Christmas boxes for children in other countries (and) helping when Midland had its flood. We’ve done what we can. But there are so many Ludington service projects that the church has been involved in that were eliminated because of COVID. I say how much it hurts my heart — it hurts the heart of my (congregants) not to be able to do that,” he said.
Though Iris can joke about the many changes the church has had to go through, he said there is a more serious lesson to be learned from the pandemic.
“There have been one or two times in my life when circumstances have allowed God to say to me, whatever you do for me is enough. Times when I felt constricted or confirmed or unable to do what I thought I should have done,” he said. “I think that’s what this pandemic has shown a lot of people.
“There are a lot of things we cannot do, that we were doing for God before. What we discovered is what we can do is enough.”