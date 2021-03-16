The COVID-19 pandemic forced educators and students alike to make changes in the past year.
Of all of those changes, what could be retained from now on as techniques in education in the years ahead?
Well before that, though, West Shore Educational Service District Superintendent Jason Jeffrey said those students who have not been in person will need to pick up their in-person socializing skills.
“There’s some isolation that has happened and some desocialization,” Jeffrey said. “What kinds of things do we need offer in the summer? What kinds of things all of our students from social and emotional perspective need to do to be ready to learn? If kids are not feeling safe or comfortable, they’re not going to get to the reading or learning the Pythagorean Theorem. That’s a focus, too.”
At the college level, that face-to-face instruction and interactions will be key as West Shore Community College looks toward a blend of instruction from before the pandemic and during it, said WSCC President Scott Ward. Plus, there could be some time and costs savings realized by students with such a blend.
“If we can better serve that student in northern Manistee County or those in even close proximity, if they can do it from their home or the comfort of their work office, it removes the transportation and time commitment barriers,” Ward said. “I’m very excited about those possibilities.”
Some courses will have the flexibility of being in-person, online or both, Ward said. Academic advising also could see a blend between online and in-person.
Mason County Eastern Superintendent Paul Shoup said that his district often used functions of remote learning for some subjects that could not be taught within the district, but were taught on a closed circuit-type situation. Examples were foreign languages such as Chinese and German. Shoup believes that the opportunities for classes and subjects to be taught to students could open up even more because of the changes brought about by the pandemic.
Jeffrey said teachers have used a sticky note-type of system called JamBoard that assists in the classroom.
Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount said the implementation of Google Classroom within the district has assisted both the teachers and the students. Teachers load what they’re working on in class each day in the application, and it allows for students to know what is being done.
“It really organizes your lesson plans. It puts all of your materials and handouts for the day into a nice, usable space,” Mount said. “I’m thinking back to what I hated as a teacher, and that’s when you had a lesson where a kid was out sick, you missed out on that. When the kid in school the next day, you’s say, you missed out on that, here’s a handout, best of luck. You kind of feel guilty, but you have to focus forward.”
The Google Classroom application also assists substitute teachers in teaching and having assignments when the regular teacher can’t be in the classroom.
Mount said training in using Google Classroom started last fall, and it’s been widely adopted by the district’s teachers.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said there could be a “flip” in terms of how classwork and homework are done. Traditionally in the past, students would receive instruction from a teacher in the classroom and then spend time working out problems at home. There could come a time where the instruction will be done via videos or other means at night and the daytime in the classroom would be spent assisting students with problems.
“When a student is working on trigonometry, functions or statistics content, it becomes very difficult for parents (to help). If a student could take in the instructional part through a video or online setting and then instead of being the homework doing all the problems, you’re doing that in the presence of the teacher. You’re trying it, making mistakes and the teacher is there to support the work,” Kennedy said. “That is a practice that could grow the performance and academic achievement.”
Kennedy said the development of hybrid courses, using in-person learning techniques and online techniques will also be a part of how education is delivered. Internet connectivity, though, will be the key to have that come to fruition.
Another change could be coming about for professional development of teachers and staff as well as connecting administrators. Shoup and Kennedy both said they would spend hours at times driving to conferences at places like Cadillac or Lansing. With the advent of video-conferencing, those drives were cut out for people and they were able to remain in their buildings while also participating in the necessary work that would call them away from the district.
Jeffrey believes, though, that if connectivity to the internet isn’t equitable for all students, none of the ideas can be implemented.
“That’s our biggest challenge,” he siad. “To me, it’s a moral imperative. Every child and every family has to have appropriate access to information. It’s just so important.”