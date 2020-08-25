A pair of text changes to ordinances were passed at Monday’s regular meeting of the Ludington City Council hosted via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
One of the text changes that allowed for adaptive reuse of existing buildings to the zoning ordinance was passed unanimously, but the changes to allow for conversions in the R2A zoning district drew dissent.
It passed on a 5-2 vote with councilors Kathy Winczewski and Cheri Rozell voting no.
Councilor Brandy Miller, before the vote, said that the conversions were allowed in the R1A and R1B zoning areas that tend to be more affluent.
“My point here is we believe that the special land use process and request process is appropriate. It’s been said many times and mostly in arguments not to proceed with the approval that this will not solve our housing issues,” she said. “I don’t think anyone is up here saying that it will. We should be doing all we can to be adding tools to the toolbox and help alleviate this barrier in our community.”
Rozell questioned how a special land use committee or the planning commission as a whole could determine if a proposed conversion would be deemed detrimental because the language is subjective.
City Attorney Russ Hammersley said evidence and facts would be needed to support a finding that is detrimental should a court review a special land use request and denial.
Diagonal parking
The council voted 6-1 with Councilor Angela Serna dissenting to allow for diagonal parking on Ludington Avenue between Lakeshore Drive and Stearns Outer Drive.
Serna’s concern was for those drivers coming out of Steans Outer Drive needing to creep out past the corner to see around any vehicles that would take advantage of the parking. She hand-drew a diagram to show her fellow councilors on potential problems.
“There’s got to be a better solution,” she said. “We said that when the west end was done and we can take away the parking because we don’t need the spots. Now, we need six more angled parking spots because there’s no room.”
City Manager Mitch Foster said he neglected to put a diagram of the proposed changes in the council’s packet, but it indicated that the northern-most lane would be eliminated for the angled parking and there would be buffer areas.
“You have buffers, at least designed buffers on both the east and west ends of this. It will actually be six parking stalls and not eight,” Foster said. “The goal is not the extra parking stalls, it’s also currently the issue at hand as you have the northern-most or the outside lane going west on Ludington Avenue. It is supposed to be a right turn-only lane.”
Foster said Ludington Avenue, as it approaches Lakeshore Drive from the east, is supposed to have right-turn only lane on the right and a through-lane on the left. Even with the change, Foster also said that if it doesn’t work out, it could be reverted back.
Sidewalks for commercial properties
Councilor Dave Bourgette said a discussion was started in regards to commercial properties installing new sidewalk when there is a need and ownership change, similar to an ordinance for residential properties.
Winczewski said she, too, was approached about the sidewalks in reference to the new construction and renovation with Village House on Tinkham Avenue.
“When I looked into it, I thought maybe they were in the township, but they are in the City of Ludington, just barely,” Winczewski said. “I thought maybe we might have missed something there. They put that huge addition on and did not put a sidewalk in front of it. It would have been a nice time to put a walk in front when they did that addition.”
Foster said he and Hammersley would work on the language to amend the city’s ordinances, and the language would be considered in committee soon.
Fishing pier
The council approved unanimously a bid from Hardman Construction to build a fishing pier at Copeyon Park. Foster said the dock would be permanent, not a floating dock, and it is supposed to withstand the winters on Pere Marquette Lake.
Councilor Rozell said she was happy the pier was coming to the Fourth Ward, the ward she represents.
“I’m very excited on behalf of the residents. Having the fishing dock is something we’ve been wanting for a long time,” she said. “We appreciate that we’re getting this going.”
Foster said the project may not start, however, until late fall or early winter.
Sidewalk replacement
The council set Sept. 14 as a hearing date to conduct a determination of necessity and have a public hearing to have special assessments for two properties on sidewalk replacement at 402 E. Danaher St. and 306 N. Harrison St.
Foster explained that each property owner was contacted to work together to have a 50-50 split in the cost in replacing sidewalk on “voluntary basis or a willingness basis.” However, if the city deems that the sidewalk needs to be redone and is unable to reach an agreement with a landowner, “the city must go to 75-25 because of the increase cost incurred by the city.”