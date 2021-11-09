Three members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission advanced maps for consideration for the 45-day public comment period.
There are two additional maps proposed by individuals on the commission for Congress, three additional maps for the State Senate and one additional State House map.
The public now has five different congressional maps to comment on, six State Senate maps and four State House maps.
The maps were put forward by Rhonda Lange, a Republican appointed to the commission; Rebecca Szetela, an independent appointed to the commission and its chairperson; and, Brittni Kellom, a Democrat appointed to the commission.
According to the constitutional amendment passed in 2018, a 45-day public comment period is in place for each of the maps to be considered by the commission. The commission is scheduled to meet Dec. 30 to vote on adopting a single map to be implemented for each of the three offices.
The maps chosen then become official in March.
All of the proposed maps can be viewed by going to the commission’s website at www.michigan.gov/micrc and clicking on “Proposed Maps.”
Congress
Lange
In Lange’s congressional map, Mason County would be in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of Oceana, Muskegon, Lake, Newaygo, Osceola, Mecosta, Montcalm, Missaukee, Roscommon, Clare, Isabella, Gladwin and Midland counties. One township of Ogemaw County was included, as were the western three-quarters of Gratiot County. The district also includes all but three townships of Clinton County.
Szetala
In Szetala’s congressional map, Mason County would be in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes of all of Oceana, Lake, Newaygo, Osceola, Mecosta, Montcalm, Roscommon, Gladwin, Clare, Isabella, Arenac and Gratiot counties.
Parts of 10 counties would also be in this district. Roughly two-thirds of Ogemaw County would be included as well as most of Midland County, except for the city of Midland and its surrounding township. The northern five townships in Bay County would be in it, too. The western eight townships in Saginaw County are in the district.
The northern six townships in Muskegon County would be included along with Egelston, Moorland and Casnovia townships. The northernmost township in Ottawa County is included, as is the northern third of townships in Kent County. All of the far eastern Kent County townships is in the district plus Caledonia Township. The northern half of Barry County was included with three-quarters of Ionia County except the southeastern four townships. Finally, two townships in Clinton County were included.
State Senate
Kellom
In Kellom’s State Senate map, Mason County would be in the 32nd State Senate District, which includes all of Benzie and Oceana counties. All of Muskegon County, except for the easternmost three townships, is in the district. The Manistee County townships of Arcadia, Pleasanton, Springdale, Onekama, Bear Lake, Manistee, Brown, Filer and Stronach would be included with Manistee and East Lake.
Lange
In Lange’s State Senate map, Mason County would be in the 32nd State Senate District, which includes all of Manistee, Lake and Oceana counties. All of Muskegon County, except for the easternmost three townships, is in the district.
Szetala
Szetala’s State Senate map is identical to Kellom’s.
State House
Szetala
In Szetala’s State House map, Mason County would be split between the 102nd State House District and the 101st State House District.
In the 102nd, all of Mason County is in the district, except for Meade, Sheridan, Branch and Logan townships. Those townships are in the 101st.
The 102nd also includes Manistee, Brown, Stronach and Filer townships in Manistee County with Manistee and East Lake. In Oceana County, it contains all townships except for Colfax and Leavitt townships. The remainder of the district includes White River, Montague, Whitehall, Blue Lake, Holton, Fruitland and Cedar Creek townships with Montague and Whitehall.
The 101st District includes Colfax and Leavitt townships in Oceana County with the four townships from Mason County. The district includes all of Newaygo County, the western three-quarters of Lake County and the southern three-quarters of Wexford County.