CUSTER — The studs were up, the electricity is running and work continues to progress on the Adolescent Health Center that will be housed within Mason County Eastern.
The clinic — which is a partnership between the school district and District Health Department No. 10 — will allow for a social worker, a clinician and a nurse practitioner to assist with individuals ages 5 to 21 with basic medical needs three times per week.
The clinic is situated in an old classroom.
“The reason it was placed out here … is that the majority of the medical professions are in Ludington,” said Superintendent Paul Shoup as he gave a tour of the yet unfinished clinic. “There’s a couple or a sprinkle in Scottville, and then you’ve got nothing until you get to Baldwin.”
The clinic will be open to anyone in Mason County between 5 and 21, even if those individuals don’t attend Mason County Eastern.
The clinic will have a reception area and a receptionist. The nurse practitioner will have a small office, too. There are two exam rooms set one across from the other. The social worker will have an office and there will be a small lab area and a break room.
“All of the people are hired,” Shoup said. “This is run through the health department. So, this is basically an extension of the health department and their location. It’s all run through them; it’s just a satellite of the health department.”
The social worker has already begun working with some kids and families in the spring.
“She’s been able to see kids and see families all summer long, which has been great. That’s a great deal where we can get her started with six weeks left in school and start to make those connections,” Shoup said.
The break room area also will have some room to store vaccines for children who need them. Immunizations tend to be something that school officials spend a lot of time following up on, and having the convenience of the ability to give a vaccine at the school instead of elsewhere will be a benefit to the school district.
“That’s a great part about it,” Shoup said. “If a kid needs a booster, (the healthcare workers) can take a verbal (permission) over the phone. So, the health department calls the mom and says, ‘Johnny needs a booster of whatever, are you good with us (doing that)?’ (And the mom may reply), ‘Great, I won’t have to take them to Ludington or wherever.’
“They come in here, get the booster and (they can) be all done with it.”
Shoup said the vaccines will be secure within the clinic. The classroom is situated in the high school/middle school building, next to a set of bathrooms and down a hall from the superintendent’s office.
The district had a classroom it could give to make it work, Shoup said.
“This room has been a room that had a fridge, a stove, a sink and a washer and dryer,” he said. “It was kind of built that way. Over the last 25 (years), it’s been a classroom, a special (education) classroom, an additional lounge, a pullout room.”
He said the space wasn’t needed as a classroom.
Shoup said the clinic is many ways perfect. It could have been somewhat closer to the superintendent’s office. However, if the workers in the clinic choose to have hours after the building itself is closed, a gate can limit entry to rest of the building for patients.
“Because of the bathrooms right next door, if we had chosen next to the office, we would have to put a bathroom inside the room,” Shoup said.
“This could have been a bathroom,” he said while in the break room area, “but we chose this because we already had plumbing and the bathrooms next door so we were able to give them a little break room.”
Between the two bathrooms, there is a mechanical room, making the work for the electricity much easier because of how close the clinic is to the breakers.
The receptionist will have access to the doors with the cameras as well as key cards to be able to move within the building and allow people in.
Shoup said it appears as though everything should be ready for when the kids return to the building in September. He said there were many delays before work could move ahead. But once the state inspector completed his work ahead of the construction, the work has been moving along.
“We got the grant, and then it was stalled. This work was supposed to be done last summer, but we learned last August that they reinstated the grant,” Shoup said. “But that point, we stalled the architectural drawings and (other items). At that point, we weren’t sure we going to get it.”
Shoup said the entire process slowed down, but once the permitting was completed, the work began.
“It’ll be done and ready by school starting,” Shoup said.
Drywall still needed to be placed yet Wednesday morning, as well as painting and installing the flooring. Then comes the final inspection. Getting to the point of being able to get work done was a key step, he said.
“Once they get in there, things will click,” Shoup said.
Shoup anticipates that absences will decrease with the opening of the clinic. Instead of kids taking most if not all of a school day to go to a doctor’s appointment, some of those appointments can be done right there at the clinic housed at the school.
“If they have a 10 o’clock or 11 o’clock, a lot of times, the parents don’t send them to school,” he said. “They just keep them home, take them to the doctors appointments. As we know, sometimes you have a 10 o’clock and don’t get in until 11 o’clock or 11:30, right? Then they have lunch, and then (they say), ‘I’m not going back to school. There’s just an hour and a half left. Or, I have specials (non-core classes). So then they’re gone a full day.”
The cost to the patients should be good for those the clinic serves, too. While insurance is billed for services rendered, Shoup said the health department is there to assist those without insurance or if the co-pay is a bit higher.
Shoup also said the sports physical for athletes will be less of a problem, too. For those students who are looking to try out for a sport and haven’t participated in the year already, having the ability to get the physical there as opposed to scheduling an appointment elsewhere has its advantages, too.