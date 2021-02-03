SCOTTVILLE — The Adopt-A-Senior in Mason County is back with the purpose of supporting high school seniors who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was originally started in 2020 to cheer on that graduating class who were missing many of their final events during their high school careers due to the pandemic.
The program was started by Chandra Tacktor, a sixth grade teacher at Mason County Central, who, like many people, wanted to let the class of 2020 know that people are thinking about them.
One of the reasons Tacktor wanted to do this was because the class of 2020 was missing out on so much, like their final sports seasons, the senior prom and spending time with their friends before their high school careers end and the kids move on to college or careers.
“The Adopt-A-Senior movement is in place to bridge our seniors and community and bring everyone together,” she said.
“This class maybe did not lose the whole end of their school year, but they are missing out in other ways. (Besides) the uncertainty of sports, they are still missing out on the dances and some of the other events that would have taken place.”
Parents of seniors in the class of 2021 started reaching out as far back as October asking Tacktor if she would be willing to continue the Facebook page this year.
She decided to continue the page so the students who have had to sacrifice could feel appreciated and have these special moments.
“It is not the dance, it is not the football games and everything that they would have had,” Tacktor said. “But it is something to celebrate their senior year with.”
The Adopt-A-Senior program was just released this week and has already seen a strong push for the community. The event was not set up until closer to graduation last year, according to Tacktor.
She said posting the page in late January might have been a little early, but it is something that was already in the back of Tacktor’s mind to continue the page for this year’s senior class and potential future classes.
“Everything may eventually get back to normal, whatever normal is. It is still just a nice for the community to come together and see these young adults that are going through our school systems and have their great successes,” she said.
Tacktor said the feedback she has received to this point has been about how people have enjoyed reading the stories, seeing what the kids have done add where they are going.
“I think it is a reminder of how great each of these classes is and the kids that we are having come though our school system and what Mason County is producing,” she said.
She said being early is a way to celebrate these kids all year long and everyone will do it in their own unique way.
“Some people may choose to do a few small things along the way or they may choose to do a bigger thing at the end of the school year,” she said. “The kids deserve to be celebrated and recognized for all of their hard work.”
Tacktor said she would not be able to have this Facebook page without the help of a group of dedicated volunteers.
Tacktor said the page will stay active through graduation this year.
The Adopt-A-Senior program is planning to continue in upcoming years and become a tradition in Mason County of celebrating the senior class.