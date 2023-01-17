Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.