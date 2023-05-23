Although Great Start Readiness Program preschool teacher Melanie Hargreaves may not have worked in education her entire career, it didn’t stop her from changing her career path to find happiness in her 30s.
“My mother always told me I should become a teacher,” Hargreaves said. “And in all honesty, I did want to be a teacher. I loved ‘teaching’ my young cousins growing up. But I couldn’t see myself teaching elementary, junior high or high school-aged children. It didn’t seem to fit.
“When my boys, Logan and Carter went to preschool at Victory Early Childhood Center, I volunteered in the classroom and quickly fell in love with early childhood education. I had finally found my path. However, it wasn’t that easy. I was terrified to go back to college. I pictured myself as the old lady in a classroom full of 18-year-olds. I had two children, a husband, a full-time job, bills, there was no way I could do it. So, nothing happened.”
It wasn’t until Hargreaves worked up enough courage to take a chance on herself when she actually made her dreams into a reality.
“One day in August of 2015, I was on my way home from work, but I didn’t turn toward home, I continued to West Shore Community College,” she said. “I walked into the Schoenherr Center and requested a course catalog. My friend, Lisa Dibble, who had already been taking courses at WSCC as a nontraditional student, coached me on the ins and outs of college life as a ‘non-traditional’ student. She also gave me the courage and subtle push to apply.”
Hargreaves graduated from Free Soil High School in 1996, but she didn’t return to school until she was 36 years old.
“My big plan was to get my CDA (child development associates), a one year program,” Hargreaves said. “But it didn’t work that way. I was completely in love with (early childhood education) and before long, I was enrolled full time. I continued my studies at Ferris State University, receiving my bachelor’s degree in 2020. I am now a graduate student through Northern Michigan University’s global campus. I hope to have my master’s degree by 2025.”
Hargreaves is in her eighth year of teaching in the program. Although she works at Ludington Elementary School, she is employed by West Shore Educational Service District.
“I am employed by WSESD as a lead teacher for Michigan’s Great Start Readiness Program,” she said. “(The program) is a state-funded preschool program for four-year-old children. My classroom is one of nine early childhood classrooms at Ludington Early Childhood Center located at Ludington Elementary.
“There are several different programs housed in our center, (Great Start), Head Start, tuition and Early Childhood Special Education. We have two (Great Start) classrooms.”
Being surrounded by small children and like-minded educators, Hargreaves has found her home and loves going to work to be able to educate young children, but also to advocate for them.
“During the pandemic, early childhood education and care got a lot of attention,” she said. “Families need care. But also, research shows young children need a safe and nurturing environment with opportunity to discover and explore. In order to have quality programs for children and families, you must have quality staff.
“It is no secret that early childhood professionals are grossly underpaid. We need stakeholders and policy makers to see that and step up. We need to fund programs so the costs do not fall on the families and so quality professionals can afford to stay in the field. I am hopeful. For now, we need to continue to advocate for that change.”
Hargreaves attends many meetings and conferences around Michigan to learn more about early childhood education, and she loves being able to bring back new material to her classroom and families. Although these opportunities have taught her a lot, she stated that her students have taught her just as much.
“Becoming an early childhood educator has taught me a lot,” she said. “There are three things that stand out; teaching and learning is all about relationships; play is essential to learning; children are capable of amazing things when you follow their interests and give them opportunities to explore, take risks and discover their world. I would not be where I am today if I hadn’t had adults in my life to support me and allow me opportunities to play in the dirt, experiment, climb, read, paint and learn in my own way.”
One thing Hargreaves loves about her job is that she gets the opportunity to take her students outside of the classroom to learn about the world and nature, one of her favorite topics.
“I love taking the children into the school forest throughout the year,” she said. “They get to see and compare the changes in the environment. We just took a walk this week, and we observed wild flowers and leaves emerging that weren’t there on our last visit. They also enjoy seeing squirrels, chipmunks and birds all around us. They point out nests high in the trees or in the holes in trees. A simple walk in the woods supports their sense of wonder and discovery.
“We study the environment in the classroom and in those studies the children genuinely learn to care for our planet. We have raised and released butterflies, planted a tree, and on our last trip the children found garbage on our trail and asked if they could dispose of it. We even did a cool experiment earlier in the year where we buried garbage.”
Getting to see her students learn so much in one year is one of Hargreaves’ favorite things about her job, but she wishes more young children had the opportunity to share in the experiences her students get to have every day.
“Ninety percent of a child’s brain development happens by age five,” she said. “A child’s early years are the foundation for future development. I would love to see programs accessible to all families. We desperately need a big change in funding for quality early childhood programs and professionals.”
Because she returned to WSCC later in her career, Hargreaves has a passion for the college and encourages students to check it out, even if they’re not looking to move on to a bigger university.
“At the end of high school you have to make some pretty big decisions,” she said. “Every person is different. Some choose college, some tech school, some enter the workforce. Some don’t have a clue what they want to be for the rest of their lives at the ripe old age of 18 and that’s OK. If your path is college or if you haven’t yet decided, do not overlook WSCC. West Shore is affordable, accessible and has so many opportunities for higher learning with top notch faculty and staff. There are many options for assistance too with the Mason County Promise, scholarships and financial aid.”
Working with students and families has been an inspiring part of Hargreaves’ career, but she stated that she can’t forget all of her colleagues who have taught her so much in her eight years.
“My situation is unique as I am part of a large team of incredible early childhood educators,” she said. “Not only am I part of the team at (Ludington), but also the entire region of (Great Start) teachers through the ESD. Many of these colleagues are also my classmates and friends. We all have different teaching styles and philosophies, and I really like hearing what is working and not working for them. I think my colleagues are one of my greatest sources for inspiration.”