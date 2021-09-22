A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) sponsored the International Beach Sweep as part of the International Coastal Cleanup on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Stearns Park beach in Ludington.
Both AFFEW members and volunteers participated, picking up all trash and discarded items to preserve the beach area.
The cleanup requires that all the garbage to be tallied and sent to the Alliance for the Great Lakes for its database.
According to Julia Chambers, president of AFFEW, the group picked up a total of 53 bottle caps; 31 cigar tips; 392 cigarette butts; 52 straws; 261 pieces of plastic; eight plastic cups; 55 pieces of paper; 12 shotgun shells; and one balloon.
Chambers said she hopes the decrease in balloons is the result of educational efforts on behalf of AFFEW and other environmental groups.